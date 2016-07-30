Facebook deleted one of Constance Hall's mum bod shots. Her response is perfect.

Constance Hall has criticised Facebook for removing a photo of her “glorious curvaceous comfy body” late last week.

The blogger and body image advocate, who is well-known for posting images of her body as a means of sending messages about self-love, late last week posted an image that was not dissimilar to one of her usual shots where she bares all.

Despite the fact Hall has posted many-an-image like this before, Facebook took down the image without specifying which part of it was so offensive.

Posting on her Facebook account to her 818,000 follows, Hall wrote that the act can only be described as “#mombod envy.”

“Facebook deleted the photo of my glorious curvaceous comfy body the other night. In an act that can only be described as #mumbod envy. Don’t worry admin, one day you will have a comfy #mumbod too,” she wrote.

Fellow mums were quick to criticise Facebook’s action and jump to the defence of Hall, writing that it is her openness and willingness to share her body that has helped so many others love their body, too.

“The photo actually made me feel better about my own body. And gave me confidence that I to [sic] am beautiful,” one commenter one.

“Seeing more posts like this might actually make me change my mind about my body,” another wrote.

“I love your confidence! It makes me love my mummy pouch and stretch marks,” someone else agreed.

The photo in question that was removed featured Hall with her seven-year-old daughter with her shirt off, prompting some to ask if this could be the reason for the image being removed.

Hall rejected the idea, saying her daughter has “only just turned 7!!!! Not preteen!!!! She’s a baby!! And was wearing shorts.”