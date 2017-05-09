Connie Johnson: "My pain will be over. And theirs will just be beginning."

Two weeks on from her brother’s Gold Logie win, Connie Johnson has spoken about what lies ahead for her family as her cancer battle nears its end.

“It’s very different for me than it is for my loved ones,” the mum-of-two told The Project’s Carrie Bickmore on Tuesday evening in an interview alongside Samuel.

“We will all die, we will all face that and, yes, it’s terrifying,” Connie said.

“I think it’s terrifying for everybody.”

In April this year, the 37-year-old announced she was ceasing chemotherapy and stopping all cancer treatments.

Over the years, Connie has had a double mastectomy, plus chemotherapy and radiation.

She also had three to four years of treatment for bone cancer she suffered at age 11 and a tumour in her womb at 22.

“So that’s 10 to 11 years of cancer treatment in a 40-year lifespan and I guess my organs are just saying, ‘No more. No more’,” she told the Canberra Times at the time.

On Tuesday night, she explained, "once the chemotherapy stops the cancer will progress, and whether that starts immediately or whether it's a slow build, I will go into liver failure. And it's very peaceful."

When asked what her biggest fear about the future is, the Love Your Sister co-founder said, "I have this thought that comes into my head all the time, where one day I'll be holding the children's hands and then I'll be gone. And my pain will be over. And theirs will just be beginning," she said fighting back tears.

On Wednesday, the tight-knit siblings are set to break the Guinness World Record, creating the world's largest heart, made entirely of five cent pieces. All money raised will go directly to cancer research.

To find out more visit the Love Your Sister Facebook page and website.