Connie Johnson has returned home after her latest hospital visit.

Two weeks on from raising over $2.2 million for Australian cancer research, Love Your Sister co-founder Connie Johnson has returned from hospital after being treated for an infection.

“Glad to be home from the hospital after my engine had a four hour express overhaul at the Canberra Cancer Centre,” the mum-of-two wrote in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

"It turns out I have a bunch of cheeky microbes who think that this week's party is at chez moi!"

Over the years, Johnson, who co-founded Love Your Sister with her Gold Logie award-winning brother Samuel Johnson, has had a double mastectomy and undergone chemotherapy and radiation. She also had three to four years of treatment for bone cancer she suffered at age 11 and a tumour in her womb at 22.

Last month, she announced she was ending all treatments to spend more time with her two sons, Willoughby and Hamilton.

Sharing an image of herself in the bath alongside the post, Johnson wrote, "Warm water - nature's answer to morphine."

Listen: Samuel Johnson talks about his life as Connie's brother. Post continues...

"There are thousands of people in hospital today with cancer. I'm thinking of you and hope you get to go home to your loved ones and a few of your favourite things very soon," she continued before signing off the post.