Samuel Johnson has invited thousands of 'villagers' to help celebrate the life of sister Connie.

Last Friday, Australia lost one of its most inspirational women when Connie Johnson passed away from breast cancer at age 40.

Now, her brother Samuel is inviting her thousands of supporters to celebrate her life at a Melbourne service next week.

“Connie Cottonsock’s village service will be in Melbourne on the 23rd,” he wrote on the Love Your Sister Facebook page.

“Just wanted to give a heads up to any interstate villagers planning to attend.”

Samuel also confirmed the service would be live-streamed online for those who were unable to travel to the farewell.

The post was soon flooded with messages of love and support from supporters all over the country, with many confirming they were going to attend.

"I wouldn't miss it for the world," one woman wrote.

"As you know, Connie (and you) touched a lot of people. I'm one of them."

Another wrote that she would be there "with my arms open wide for a hugs to everyone who needs one".

Listen: Samuel Johnson speaks to Mia Freedman about Connie and Love Your Sister's vision...

Connie, who with the help of her brother, became one of the most recognised and respected voices in breast cancer awareness, was first diagnosed with cancer at just 11 years old.

When she was 22, she was told she had a tumour in her uterus and at 33, was told she had breast cancer and she had just months to live.

But Connie survived for seven years, revealing in April that after years of undergoing gruelling treatment she had chosen to stop chemotherapy and live her final months by her two young sons' sides.

Samuel shared that she was "genuinely cushioned" by her supporters' love until the very end.

"We lost Connie today," he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"It was so beautiful. We laughed, we cried, we sang stupid songs from our childhood to her, which she loved (mostly!). I read her so many village messages, which she relished. She went so richly, and with such grace.

"Thanks for everything, Connie Cottonsocks. It was my pleasure to be your Sammy Seal."