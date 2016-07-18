Australian actress Gemma Ward shares beautiful pregnancy announcement.

Australian model and actress, Gemma Ward, has announced on Instagram that she’s expecting a child.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared an ultrasound video, simply captioned: “Yes we are expecting our 2nd.”

Ward and partner David Letts have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Naia, who was born in December 2013. She spoke to The Daily Mail last year about how being a mother has changed her.

She claimed that raising Naia has helped her to relax her diet and also revealed a different side to modelling, The Daily Mail reported. “I feel really good,” she explained. “I feel strong because I feel really womanly and I feel like I can appreciate [my career].”

Ward was the youngest ever model to be featured on the cover of American edition of Vogue magazine.

She stopped modelling in 2008 at age 20, following the death of former boyfriend Heath Ledger.

Ward acted and travelled before the birth of daughter Naia. She returned to the catwalk in 2015 for Prada and last month, she was featured on the cover of ELLE Magazine.

At the time she told Fairfax about getting back to work: “I do want another baby so that’s one consideration, but I definitely am going to put myself out there a lot more in the coming years.”

She recently featured in Fergie’s MILF music video.