From Military Wives to original horror movie Relic: Everything coming to Stan this July.

TV Shows

Canada's Drag Race







Image: Stan. Image: Stan. If you're a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, then you're going to love Canada's Drag Race, which sees 12 Canadian drag queens compete for the title of 'Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.' Much like the original series, the Canadian edition features a number of tests and challenges that the queens must master including singing, dancing, acting and costume making. The competition is fierce with one contestant eliminated at the end of each episode.

New episodes will be released weekly.

Premieres: July 3, the same day as Canada.

Bates Motel

For fans of the horror film, Psycho, TV series Bates Motel looks at the twisted relationship between serial killer-to-be, Norman Bates, played by Freddie Highmore, and his mother Norma, played by Vere Farmiga. The series serves as a prelude to the hit horror film and gives us a glimpse into why Norman became one of the most infamous murderers of all time.

Premieres: July 10.

Zomboat!

Speaking of horror, British sitcom Zomboat! follows four young adults who try to escape the zombie apocalypse on a canal boat after zombies take over the city of Birmingham. The comedy-horror series stars Leah Brotherhood, Cara Theobold, Hamza Jeetooa and Ryan McKen.

Premieres: July 24.

Outcry







Image: Stan. Image: Stan. If you're interested in true-crime docos, the new five-part documentary series Outcry follows the story of high school football star Greg Kelley, who was arrested, convicted and jailed for sexual assault of a four-year-old boy. The series looks at his supporters' quest for truth and justice and why the investigation was called into question.

Premieres: July 5, the same day as the US.

Paul Hollywood Eats Japan

If you're finding yourself dreaming of travel (and food) during isolation, Paul Hollywood Eats Japan is one to watch. The three-part series follows British baker Paul Hollywood's journey to Japan, where he samples regional delicacies and gets taught some of Japan’s most famous dishes. Throughout his travels, Paul is accompanied by chefs, comedians, rice farmers and other guests.

Premieres: July 31.

Spin City

American comedy sitcom Spin City follows New York City's Deputy Mayor Mike Flaherty, played by Michael J. Fox. As one of the smartest guys in town, the Mayor manages the daily problems of the city while also dealing with his own personal crisis.

Premieres: July 24.

P-Valley







Image: Stan Image: Stan Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall's new series delves into the lives of strip club dancers working down in the Mississippi Delta and the different characters who come through its doors. The drama series features an all-female director lineup and stars Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story), Nicco Annan (This is Us), Shannon Thornton (Power), Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) among others.

New episodes will be released weekly.

Premieres: July 12, the same day as the U.S.

The Returned

Based on the popular International Emmy-winning French series, The Returned focuses on a small town that is turned upside down when several local people, who have previously been presumed dead, reappear. When families reunite, the lives of those who were left behind become challenged.

Premieres: July 16.



Dead Pixels

For something more light-hearted, British comedy series Dead Pixels centres on three friends Meg, Nicky and Usman who share an obsession with the fantasy role-playing game Kingdom Scrolls. The group defend their castle and crush orc invaders in the game, but they also have to engage with the real world.

Premieres: July 1.

Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You







Image: Channel Seven. Image: Channel Seven. The Voice judge and singer Delta Goodrem plays Aussie icon Olivia Newton-John in Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You. The two-part series follows Olivia's life in the spotlight from her days playing Sandy in the hit film Grease to being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Premieres: July 8.

Devil's Dust

The two-part Australian docu-drama, looks at how industrial manufacturer James Hardie covered up its knowledge of the dangers of its asbestos mining and later threatened compensation plans by moving the company overseas. The mini-series is inspired by journalist Matt Peacock's 2009 book Killer Company.

Premieres: July 22.

Killing Time

On the topic of Australian drama series, Killing Time follows the life of infamous Australian lawyer, Andrew Fraser who defended the most controversial criminals our country has ever seen. Despite his huge salary, Fraser's ethical ambiguity and cocaine addiction saw him lose everything.

Premieres: July 26.

Wonderland

Premieres: July 23.

Aussie rom-com series, Wonderland focuses on four couples who live in the same building together in Sydney but are at very different stages of life, including the star-crossed singles, blissful newlyweds, hot new lovers and long-term marrieds.

Other continuing series in June.

Monday

Yellowstone

Wednesday

Werq the World

Friday

The Bold Type

Saturday

RuPaul Drag Race All Stars

Sunday

Black Monday

Hightown

Movies

Military Wives







Image: Stan. Image: Stan. Inspired by real events, the comedy-drama film Military Wives follows a group of women in England whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan. When Kate, played by Kristin Scott Thomas, persuades the women to form a choir, Lisa, played by Sharon Horgan, is initially sceptical but later changes her mind due to the choir's friendship and courage. Together, the group of women find their voices and find themselves at the centre of a global movement. Premieres: July 3. Relic Image: Stan. Stan's Original Film Relic, which was directed and co-written by Japanese-Australian filmmaker Natalie Erika James, tells the story of three generations of women who are seemingly being haunted by some sort of sinister presence. It’s a story that cleverly uses the supernatural as a metaphor for the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease. Premieres: June 10. July 2

Brooklyn

July 3

Apocalypto



July 13

12 Years A Slave

The Hunger Games Saga

July 17

Valley Girl

July 18

Pavarotti

July 26

Hearts and Bones

July 28

Finke: There and Back

July 31

The Trip to Greece

Feature Image: Stan

