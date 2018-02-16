Three TV shows you must watch this weekend that are just like a warm hug.

If you’re having a bad day or even a truly terrible week, there is only one known cure that will make the world seem much brighter again.

And that is snuggling up on the couch for an entire weekend and losing yourself in the fictional world of a captivating and comforting TV show.

These are three of the very best.

One Day at a Time

One Day at a Time is a re-imaging of those classic, heartwarming family sitcoms you used to watch as a kid, but with a refreshingly modern twist and vibe.

The show follows Penelope Alvarez (played by Justina Machado), a single mum of two kids who has separated from her husband due to his alcoholism and post-traumatic stress disorder from his time serving in the Army.

Now, I know that might not sound like the most feel good story-line or set of circumstances to snuggle up with on the weekend, buy just stick with me for a moment.

Even though it might not look a picture perfect show from the outside, spending time in the fictional home of this Cuban-American family is a true comfort. We watch as Penelope navigates through a new world of love interests and relationships and the dynamic between her and her children, particularly her daughter Elena, is a complete joy to watch.

Another highlight of the series is Elena and Penelope’s spats with the grandmother of the family, the very religious Lydia and a Cuban immigrant played by Rita Moreno. If you’re looking a for a glorious family fix this weekend, settle in with One Day at a Time.

One Day at a Time is currently available on Netflix.

Hart of Dixie

If I was asked to describe Hart of Dixie in one sentence I would say it’s the ultimate televised rom-com, with the best love triangle, the best female characters and the very best clothes I’ve ever cosied up with on a Sunday afternoon.

After missing out on her dream surgery job at a fancy New York hospital, Dr Zoe Hart has no other choice but to pack up her life and move to the gorgeous yet tiny town of Bluebell in Alabama, where she has been mysteriously offered a job in the local doctors practice.

The people of Bluebell do not take a liking to her right away, particularly the town Queen Bee and Head Belle Lemon Breeland (played to perfection by Jaime King and perhaps the very best part of this entire show) especially since Zoe develops a close relationship with her fiancee, George Tucker (Scott Porter).

There’s also her neighbor and nemesis Wade Kinsella (Wilson Bethel) who gets under her skin to start off with, but as the chemistry between these two characters is off the charts, you can probably guess where their story-line goes next…

The town of Bluebell itself is packed with eccentric, engaging and lovable characters and you can lose hours of your life watching their funny stories unfold on screen.

All four seasons of Hart of Dixie are currently available on Stan.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is a comedy/drama set in New York in the late 1950s and follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) a Jewish housewife who, after her struggling comedian husband leaves her, attempts to build up her own stand up career.

Mrs Maisel is an uplifting, female-led story that hits every comedy beat to perfection.

In a world that seems dominated by dramatic reality TV offerings, this show is a perfect example of the exquisite, comforting power of a good story well told.

It was also created by the team who brought us the magic that is Gilmore Girls, so you know the dialogue will be sharp and the characters will be lovable.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is now available in Australia through Amazon Prime Video.

For more TV and movie recommendation to get you through the weekend, follow Mamamia Entertainment Editor on Facebook.