Broadway musical Come From Away is back on Aussie stages. Here's what you need to know.

In exciting news to end the year, Broadway musical Come From Away is returning to Australia in 2021.

The much-loved show will be the first major production back on stage since Melbourne's lockdown with the show's limited season running from January 19 to March 21 at The Comedy Theatre.

The production will later hit the stage at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane from March, and the Capitol Theatre in Sydney from June.

Watch a snippet from Come From Away below.

The musical follows the real-life stories of 7,000 passengers who became stranded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

As the attack led to the last minute diversion of 38 planes, thousands of passengers were forced to disembark in the small town, which had a population of just under 10,000 people.

Upon their arrival, the stranded passengers were greeted by crowds of people with sandwiches and packed lunches.

And over the next five days, the acts of kindness continued within Gander.

Although the population of the town was almost doubled, placing immense pressure on the town's resources, everyone pitched in to help.

Pharmacists worked around the clock to fill prescriptions. Volunteers prepared makeshift shelters and opened their homes to strangers. Donations of toiletries and clothing piled up. Residents took passengers sightseeing and berry picking.

"Everybody was doing what they could," Derm Flynn, a resident from the area, told The Washington Post.

"The plane people needed food and a place to eat and sleep. They needed some assurance, compassion, love and counseling. They needed someone to give them a warm hug."

It was an uplifting story that became famous around the world, leading to the birth of Come From Away.

To write the musical, husband and wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein interviewed dozens of locals in Gander.

While the show takes place in the days after September 11, the musical's message is ultimately positive, making it the perfect show to watch after the year we've just had.

"As the world collectively faces one of the greatest challenges in modern times, Come From Away reminds us that compassion is at the core of our humanity," producer Rodney Rigby said in a statement. "This is a story about unity, and about acting with kindness regardless of our differences."

The award-winning production previously appeared in Melbourne in 2019, becoming the most successful musical ever staged at The Comedy Theatre.

Prior to its run in Melbourne, the musical has appeared on Broadway, in Toronto, the West End, and in the US National Tour.

Directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, the production has won a number of international awards, including five Green Room awards, four Olivier Awards, and four Broadway World UK awards.

You can find out more about Come From Away and purchase tickets to the Australian shows here.

