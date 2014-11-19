Guaranteed goosebumps: Colin Farrell's letter in support of his brother's gay marriage.

Bless your Irish cotton socks, Colin Farrell.

The lovely actor has published an article in Dublin’s newspaper Sunday World asking his country to vote in the referendum and support marriage equality.

It’s a subject close to Colin’s heart, because his big brother Eamon is gay and married to the love of his life.

“My brother Eamon didn’t choose to be gay. Yes, he chose to wear eyeliner to school and that probably wasn’t the most pragmatic response to the daily torture he experienced at the hands of school bullies,” writes Colin.

“But he was always proud of who he was. Proud and defiant and, of course, provocative. Even when others were casting him out with fists…”

The article is incredible.

Colin, 38, is based in Los Angeles. He served as best man at Eamon’s wedding to Steve Mannion in 2009 in Canada.

Eamon and Colin Farrell

“I can jump into my car now, drive four hours to Vegas from Los Angeles, get drunk and meet a woman and have Elvis marry us for $200. And yet in many states in America, if I were gay, I couldn’t marry… The fact that my brother had to leave Ireland to have his dream of being married become real is insane. INSANE.”

Amen, Colin.

“There are too many things that divide us as a people, let not this be another one. Let this be about not only the matrimonial unity of a man and a man or a woman and a woman, but let it be also about the unity of a community, the unity of an island which has at its heart a gold that this vote speaks to.”

Ireland, if you can hear us, please: Vote for marriage equality. BUT ALSO, vote Colin Farrell in as Prime Minister, or King, or whatever you can do. Top of the morning to you.



Read the whole wonderful, goosebump-inducing letter here. It’s so worth it: