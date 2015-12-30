5 summer cocktail recipes that'll get your holiday started.

Images: Dan Murphy’s.

During the summer break, gelato, frappes and other icy treats will very capably keep you cool throughout the day.

When it gets to five o’clock*, however, nothing at all can beat a fresh, zingy cocktail. (*No judgement if you start earlier — you’re on holidays, after all).

The great thing about cocktails is you don’t need a fully-stocked bar or fancy mixologist skills to whip one up — just a few key ingredients and plenty of ice in the freezer. The only really tricky party is deciding what to make… but don’t worry, we can help you with that.

Courtesy of Dan Murphy’s, here are five delicious, refreshing (and easy!) recipes that’ll make you feel like you’re holidaying in the tropics… even if you’re just reclining on the lounge at home.

Cuba Libre

You'll need

45ml rum

90ml cola

3 lime quarters

1 lime quarter, to garnish

What to do

Step 1. Muddle rum and three lime quarters in a tall glass

Step 2: Add ice and cola

Step 3: Garnish with a lime quarter

Cocktails aren't the only drink that'll get you through summer. Here's a green smoothie that won't trash your kitchen. (Post continues after video.)

El Diablo

You'll need

45ml tequila

15ml crème de cassis

15ml fresh lime juice

10ml sugar syrup

Ginger ale, to top

Lime wedge, to garnish

What to do

Step 1: Add tequila, syrup and lime juice to a shaker

Step 2: Add ice and shake well

Step 3: Stain into a Collins glass

Step 4: Add ice

Step 5: Top with ginger ale and gently pour the crème de cassis on the top

Step 6: Garnish with lime

Elderflower Fizz

You'll need

40ml vodka

20ml elderflower liqueur

10ml lemon juice

Soda water, to top

Lemon slice, to garnish

What to do

Step 1: Add vodka, elderflower liqueur and lemon juice to a highball glass

Step 2: Add ice and stir

Step 3: Top with soda

Step 4: Garnish with lemon slices

Pimm’s Cup

You'll need

60ml Pimm’s No.1

90 ml ginger beer or lemonade

Lemon wedge, sprig of mint and cucumber strip

What to do:

Step 1: Add Pimm’s No.1 and mixer to highball glass

Step 2: Add ice

Step 3: Garnish with lemon twist and cucumber

Singapore Sling

You'll need

30ml gin

10ml cherry brandy

30ml pineapple juice

15ml lime juice

7.5ml orange liqueur

7.5ml Dom Benedictine

5ml grenadine

Dash of orange bitters

Pineapple slice and maraschino cherry, to garnish

What to do

Step 1: Add ingredients to shaker

Step 2: Add ice and shake well

Step 3: Stain into a highball glass

Step 4: Fill with ice

Step 5: Garnish with pineapple slice and maraschino cherry

What's your favourite cocktail?

Of course, The Glow strongly advocates drinking responsibly.