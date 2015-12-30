5 summer cocktail recipes that'll get your holiday started.

Images: Dan Murphy’s.
During the summer break, gelato, frappes and other icy treats will very capably keep you cool throughout the day.
When it gets to five o’clock*, however, nothing at all can beat a fresh, zingy cocktail. (*No judgement if you start earlier — you’re on holidays, after all).
The great thing about cocktails is you don’t need a fully-stocked bar or fancy mixologist skills to whip one up — just a few key ingredients and plenty of ice in the freezer. The only really tricky party is deciding what to make… but don’t worry, we can help you with that.
Courtesy of Dan Murphy’s, here are five delicious, refreshing (and easy!) recipes that’ll make you feel like you’re holidaying in the tropics… even if you’re just reclining on the lounge at home.
Cuba Libre
You'll need
45ml rum
90ml cola
3 lime quarters
1 lime quarter, to garnish
What to do
Step 1. Muddle rum and three lime quarters in a tall glass
Step 2: Add ice and cola
Step 3: Garnish with a lime quarter
Cocktails aren't the only drink that'll get you through summer. Here's a green smoothie that won't trash your kitchen. (Post continues after video.)
El Diablo
You'll need
45ml tequila
15ml crème de cassis
15ml fresh lime juice
10ml sugar syrup
Ginger ale, to top
Lime wedge, to garnish
What to do
Step 1: Add tequila, syrup and lime juice to a shaker
Step 2: Add ice and shake well
Step 3: Stain into a Collins glass
Step 4: Add ice
Step 5: Top with ginger ale and gently pour the crème de cassis on the top
Step 6: Garnish with lime
Elderflower Fizz
You'll need
40ml vodka
20ml elderflower liqueur
10ml lemon juice
Soda water, to top
Lemon slice, to garnish
What to do
Step 1: Add vodka, elderflower liqueur and lemon juice to a highball glass
Step 2: Add ice and stir
Step 3: Top with soda
Step 4: Garnish with lemon slices
Pimm’s Cup
You'll need
60ml Pimm’s No.1
90 ml ginger beer or lemonade
Lemon wedge, sprig of mint and cucumber strip
What to do:
Step 1: Add Pimm’s No.1 and mixer to highball glass
Step 2: Add ice
Step 3: Garnish with lemon twist and cucumber
Singapore Sling
You'll need
30ml gin
10ml cherry brandy
30ml pineapple juice
15ml lime juice
7.5ml orange liqueur
7.5ml Dom Benedictine
5ml grenadine
Dash of orange bitters
Pineapple slice and maraschino cherry, to garnish
What to do
Step 1: Add ingredients to shaker
Step 2: Add ice and shake well
Step 3: Stain into a highball glass
Step 4: Fill with ice
Step 5: Garnish with pineapple slice and maraschino cherry
What's your favourite cocktail?
Of course, The Glow strongly advocates drinking responsibly.