"I put Clinique's new 72-hour moisturiser for dry skin to the test. Here's how it went."

My dream job is to test snacks and decide if they are delicious or disgusting. Chips, cheese, lollies, chocolate - they all have to go through me to get the tick of approval.

But alas, a dream job is just that - just a dream.

Although I must say, seeing as my REAL job is to test beauty products and decide if they are good or not (it’s been my job for almost 20 years) so yeah, I’m not doing it too tough.

The latest formulation to cross my desk - and face - is the brand-new Clinique Moisture Surge Intense 72-Hour Lipid Replenishing Hydrator.

Is it a moisturiser, I hear you ask? Yes. BUT! It initially caught my attention because of the way it can be used.

Not only is it suitable for nighttime AND daytime (it sits beautifully under makeup), it can also be used as a spot treatment for really dry bits, or as a five-minute moisture mask. I love a product with multiple uses so I was keen to give it a go, stat.

On first play with the product, I was surprised by the texture. Despite claiming to offer the skin hydration for 72 hours - even after washing your face - the formula is a lovely medium-weight cream-gel - not a super thick or heavy paste, which I assumed it might be to be able to offer so much moisture.

The texture is like a cream-gel hybrid and absorbs beautifully.

Looking at the ingredients, I could see why such claims could be made. The pretty pink pot features hyaluronic acid, a favourite of mine because it’s a moisture-binding ingredient that has the unique ability to hold 1000 times its weight in water.

It also has activated aloe water in it, which is water infused with aloe leaf extract to help deliver intense hydration. Then you have Cica (also known as tiger grass) which is a centuries-old ingredient traditionally used in Chinese medicine for its healing properties. Its goal is to help soothe dry, delicate skin.

And finally, it has what they call Auto-Replenishing Lipid-Filler Technology. What? It's how the product brings together activated aloe water and caffeine, and three kinds of moisture barrier-strengthening lipids (fats), to help strengthen the skin barrier and lock in moisture.

The first time I tried it, I swiped it on clean skin at night. I didn't use any other serums or products as I wanted to get a true feel for what the moisturiser could do all by itself. It absorbed well, meaning I didn't feel like a glazed donut in bed, sticking to my pillow, but my skin still felt plump and hydrated to touch.

The next morning I washed my face (with micellar water, as usual) and then felt my skin. It definitely still felt, to touch, as though it was benefiting from the hydration from the night prior. So, to test the little pot properly, I skipped any sort of morning hydration and went straight to applying my sunscreen, then my makeup.

I need to caveat my experience by saying I don’t often - if ever - skip my morning serums or moisturisers, so I can't say I have many other occasions to compare this to, but I was truly surprised and impressed that my skin still felt comfortable throughout the day and not at all dry or tight.

The next time I trialled the cream was for day use. Again, on clean skin I massaged it in, then after a few minutes I went ahead with my SPF and makeup.

Trying to find the good light in the office to show you the glow and hydration under makeup in action! Image: Leigh Campbell. Trying to find the good light in the office to show you the glow and hydration under makeup in action! Image: Leigh Campbell. Well, hello Glowtown! The cream-gel consistency is great under foundation - not too heavy so that your base feels like it’s sitting on a mask, which I was curious about. I powdered my T-zone as I always do so that kept any serious shine at bay, and the rest of my face was dewy but got greasy. Win.

When I took a closer look at the research I learned that Moisture Surge Intense was trialled by women in Siberia in winter, one of the harshest of environments on the planet, to prove its immediate boost of moisture and protection. Which made me laugh at little old me putting it to the test and being impressed here in good old Sydney.

If it's good enough for the Siberian winter, it's good enough for me. Image: Supplied.

I’m just one person with their own opinion, which is why it’s always important to take a look at the clinical trials of a new product.

According to the results (from 106 women who used the product for four weeks), 91 per cent said their skin was glowing after the first week. 91 per cent believed their skin felt plump, and 92 per cent said their skin felt less irritated. After four weeks, 98 per cent said their skin felt deeply hydrated and looked dewy.

So it's not just me who's a fan of this new formulation.

Clinique Moisture Surge Intense 72-Hour Lipid Replenishing Hydrator is available in four sizes: 15ml (RRP $20), 50ml (RRP $65), 75ml (RRP $85) and 125ml (RRP $125).