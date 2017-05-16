Most of your favourite retailers have a huge sale today. Here's how to get the best deal.

It’s that time of year again – Click Frenzy.

For just 24 hours, hundreds of your favourite retailers will offer major discounts in one of the biggest online sale events.

In fact, finder.com.au estimates that Aussies will spend at least $110 million during today’s sale.

But how do you know which sales are worth capitalising on? And how can you really guarantee you’re getting the best bang for your buck rather than just getting swept up in the, erm, frenzy?

finder.com.au Money expert Bessie Hassan has shared her four top tips to ensure you're getting the best deals.

1. Get in early.

While the sale officially starts at 7pm, don't be afraid to start shopping earlier.

"Many brands start their sales before the event, so you can plan and shop before the clock strikes 7. In fact we’ve already spotted 30 per cent off site-wide at Lacoste and 50 per cent off Missguided," says Hassan.

Elsewhere, expect up to 40 per cent of magentic makeup brushes from The Beauty Exchange, up to 60 per cent of Ulta3 Cosmetics, an extra 20 per cent off fashion, shoes and accessories at David Jones and 25 per cent off at Portmans - and that's just a taster.

Listen: Why are men so hard to buy presents for? Post continues after audio.

2. If you like it, put it in your basket.

“If your favourite store hasn’t released its bargains yet, don’t despair. You can still browse and add items to your basket. That way when the discounts drop, all you need to is reassess your basket and check out what you’re happy to splurge on," advises Hassan.

3. Brace yourself for a crash.

With great popularity comes a great possibility... of a crash.

“Just like Black Friday or Boxing Day, crashes can occur during events of this scale so have a plan B. Other websites roundup the best deals of the sale which means you get to bypass the masses," she says.



4. Do your own research.

You never know what you might find.

"Some retailers don’t officially participate in the event, but offer deals during the same time," says Hassan.

"If you don’t see a particular brand on the list, visit the site directly -- they might just have an offer available."

What are you eyeing up to purchase online at the moment?