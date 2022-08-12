"That is the real joy of the Red Centre." All the details about our trip to the NT in one place.

Clare and Jessie's mum Anne Stephens banked enough memories as a teen in the Northern Territory’s Red Centre, she wanted to relive them again. This time? With the twins (and the Mamamia camera crew).

Pack your bags friends, we’re headed on a very honest (read: hilarious) girls' trip with the Stephens’ women.

Episode 1





Episode 2

“I really believe that you do need to get back to nature to find out all the things that are important in life.”



Starting in Alice Springs, this episode takes us on the road to Uluru with Clare, Jessie and their mum Anne. Today’s lesson from the trip: It doesn’t hurt to get a second opinion on Anne’s sense of direction…





Episode 3

Something to know about Anne Stephens: she bloody loves a walk. That's her vibe – you can't keep her still for long. So, this episode, she's taking Claire and Jessie on the 4-hour Kings Canyon Rim Walk, at the heart of the Red Centre.





Episode 4

The Stephens' women finally arrive at the final destination of their very honest girls' trip, but not before enjoying a "nine out of ten" rock, a camel farm, and listening to Country at the Mutitjulu Waterhole. Loves-a-walk Anne Stephens also gets a cheeky gift from Clare and Jessie to see *the* big finale, Uluru.





All roads lead to the Northern Territory – a place to reconnect while exploring Australia's natural wonders. Start planning your Northern Territory road trip by downloading the NT Drive Guide.

Feature Image: Supplied/Mamamia.

