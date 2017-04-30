Pop star Ciara welcomes a baby girl with a very royal name.

Ciara and her NFL playing husband Russell Wilson have welcomed their first child together.

Announcing the news on Instagram alongside an image of the new-mum at the beach, the singer wrote the couple’s baby girl came into the world on the 28th of April.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm,” the 31-year-old wrote.

“We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy.”

The singer announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram while celebrating her 31st birthday in October.

“On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I’m excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give,” she wrote.

After a year of dating, the couple were married in July last year.

The marriage came after both famously – and publicly – announced they would remained celibate until they were married.

In explaining the decision to Cosmopolitan South Africa in January this year, Ciara said it was there intention to create a great “friendship” first.

“I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship, and once you know you’re really great friends and you’re what we call ‘equally yoked’ where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone,” she said at the time.

“Knowing that you’ll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important and very powerful.”

Sienna is the second child for the singer, who gave birth to son Future Jr. in May 2014 with ex-fiance Future.