People-pleasing food for when you're asked to "bring a plate".

It feels like hot cross buns only left our shelves yesterday and yet here we are in November already.

Kids have started writing lists and stores are spewing out wreaths and tinsel decorations like there’s no tomorrow.

I cannot believe we have hit Christmas season again. Seriously, where did this year go?

Each year, around this time, I stare at my calendar and brace myself.

Around September it’s still fairly open, by October I get a few invitations then BAM – November hits and I don’t have a free weekend until the New Year.

I’m sure you all know what I am talking about. Yes, people, I am talking about Christmas parties.

It is the time of year when we find that even our Facebook friends want to catch up in real life.

Then of course there are work parties, family gatherings and the usual excessive get togethers with each of your friendship groups.

Now don’t get me wrong – I love a good party. But what I don’t love is the following conversation:

“So, do you want me to bring anything?”

“Oh we’ve got it covered, just bring something small.”

Every year, time and time again, it’s the same conversation.

It’s like the polite way of saying, “yes, bring food but I have no idea what you should bring so you can just figure that part out yourself.”

So there you are, obliged to bring food yet stuck with no idea what to actually bring.

Well, today I’ve got you covered. As someone who has been in that situation countless times, and as someone who enjoys wasting a great deal of productive time on Pinterest, here are my top seven easy food ideas for Christmas parties.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Oliving by Hans. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

No more awkward moments when 15 people show up with a packet of chips or whatever chocolates were on special that week – these foods are easy, quick, (relatively) healthy and sure to be people pleasers.

1. Fruit skewers.

So about six months ago I learnt you could buy half size skewers. This was a revelation to me. I love fruit skewers but regular skewer size is just too big for a party serving size. Half size is perfect! Strawberries, watermelon, grapes and pineapple make the perfect summer combo.

2. Dips – I am a huge dip fan.

My favourites are spinach dip and the dip I officially call “delicious avocado, sour cream, taco mix, cheese and tomato dip,” (which really rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it?) Despite the name, it is so easy to make. Layer the ingredients and voila – yummy dip.

3. Mini pizzas.

A lot of my friends have kids and they are often forgotten in the canapés and appetiser menus. Mini pizzas are a must. They can be easily altered to fit different kid’s favourite flavours too.

4. Platters of deli meats.

Nothing says Christmas to me like a platter of delicious meats to taste. I am so often guilty of overindulging and I always felt guilty. That was until I discovered the Hans Smallgoods new Oliving by Hans range. They have a selection of the finest meats made using Olive Oil and less saturated fat than traditional styles yet even more delicious. They also are a great companion to dips, mini pizzas and a hit with the kids.

5. Salad.

Hot summer days aren’t complete unless there is a super fresh salad on offer. Garden, Greek, Caesar, I love them all.

6. Shortbread.

Ok, so, maybe not the healthiest option on the list, but delicious no less. And super easy to make. Can’t go wrong with Christmas cookie cutter shapes either.

7. Trifle.

Last year I made my first ever trifle. It was a hit. I cannot wait to make it this year and devour it again (yes, probably more than serving…)

What do you love to make for your Christmas parties?