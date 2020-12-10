PSA: Big W is selling bloody cute Christmas costumes for your good boy.

Christmas is sneaking up ridiculously fast, which means you're probably buying last-minutes gifts for that cousin you forgot about and of course, planning the all-important Christmas Day outfit.

But if you've been wondering what your dog will be wearing on the big day, we've got you covered.

Enter dog Christmas costumes.

In what might be the best things to come out of 2020, Big W is dropping a range of ridiculously cute outfits for your fur baby. And they're all under $10.

First up is my personal favorite, the very adorable dog santa costume. The $9 outfit even comes with a tiny Santa hat for their tiny little heads.

This will seriously never stop being cute.

Image: Big W.