The best time to book your Christmas holiday, to get the cheapest prices.

Wait, it’s not too late to bag a travel bargain for December? It’s a Christmas miracle!

Skyscanner Australia’s data elves have been busy crunching the numbers to find the best value deals for flights over the Christmas period. Here are some of the best destinations on offer – with savings up to 37 per cent.

Sydney to London – save 37%

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, this is your chance. With savings up to 37 per cent, Sydneysiders better move fast. London pulls out all the stops in December– the city comes alive with lights, ice rinks, Christmas markets and festive cheer. Whilst you’re checking items off your (hefty) sightseeing list, make sure you swing past Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland – choc-a-block with rides, street performers and market stalls selling everything from mulled wine to handmade candles. And don’t forget to take a spin on the ginormous outdoor ice skating rink!

Best Time To Book: 16 – 22 October

Sydney to Phuket – save 20%

Step aside Bali, we’ve got another tropical paradise on the cards for this year. Phuket is known for pristine beaches, indulgent (yet often reasonably priced) resorts, excellent snorkelling and an absolutely buzzing party scene. Venture to the nearby islands of Koh Yao Noi and if you don’t mind braving the crowds, pay a visit to Koh Phi Phi island of Leonardo DiCaprio fame. Or simply load up on mangoes and massages – the island idyll is well suited to decompressing. Book now and pamper yourself into oblivion later with the extra 20 per cent saved!

Best Time To Book: 9 -15 October

Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh – save 21%

It’s all hustle and bustle in Vietnam’s largest city and former capital. Fuel up with some roadside pho, and get ready to pound the pavement – with 21 per cent in savings you can afford to cover even more ground! Wander the ornate French Quarter, or jump on the back of an XO motorbike for a local’s guide to Ho Chi Minh. XO Tours were Saigon’s first female-only motorbike tour company. For a sobering dose of history, hit up the War Remnants Museum and the Cu Chi Tunnels – a sprawling network of underground tunnels used in the Vietnam War.

Best Time To Book: 30 October - 5 November

Melbourne to Honolulu – save 21%

Honolulu is a holiday destination classic – all thanks to its postcard pretty, palm-tree backed beaches and 10-hour flight proximity to Melbourne. Spend December swimming with turtles in Kawela Bay, conquering a dormant volcano by way of the Diamond Head Crater hike (take that, new year's resolution) and learning to surf at Waikiki Beach. Plus, you’ll have all the seafood and shaved ice you could possibly eat. Sunshine, coconuts, and cocktails? That sounds like a recipe for bliss – lock it down now to save up to 21 per cent on flights, Melbournians!

Best Time To Book: 11-17 September

Brisbane to Singapore – save 28%

Cultures collide in this city-state of skyscrapers. The island is a crash course in modern Asia and a fabulous holiday destination – bursting with state-of-the-art boutique hotels, grand museums, the mother of all infinity pools, and a various epicurean adventures. There’s plenty of opportunity to treat yourself with that 28 per cent saved on airfares (if you book now, that is). Spend it on an adrenaline rush at Universal Studios, attending a Michelin starred degustation at Marina Bay Sands, and don’t forget to knock back a Singapore Sling at the iconic Raffles Hotel.

Best Time To Book: 2 - 8 October

Perth to Bangkok – save 22%

Welcome to the city that never sleeps… or at least, the Asian equivalent. Bangkok is a sensory overload – a curious mix of modern quirks and old-school charm. If it’s traditional Thailand you’re after, there are floating markets and temples galore. Wat Arun along the Chao Phraya River is particularly spectacular at sunset. Want to blow your airfare savings on a bit of Christmas shopping? You’ve come to the perfect place. Lose yourself at Chatuchak Weekend Market, the largest in the country with a staggering 15,000 stalls (so they say, no one knows for sure). After sundown, make for the city’s hippest nightlife nook in Thong Lor. Novelty eateries and concept bars line the streets, but if you’d like a bird’s eye view of it all, head to one of Bangkok’s many rooftop bars instead.

Best Time To Book: 30 October - 5 November

For more travel content:

Your guide to picking out the perfect power adapter for your next overseas holiday.

The quirky couple travelling the world taking photos that look like artwork.

“I only ever travel with carry-on luggage and a handbag. Here’s how you can do it, too.”

The award-winning podcast Mamamia Out Loud is doing their first live show. There will be laughs, disagreements and you can meet the hosts afterwards! We’re also donating $5 of every ticket price to Share The Dignity so grab your friends and come along to share the love and laughs, get your tickets here.