How to build the perfect Christmas hamper for every person in your life.

Christmas is a challenging time. There is so much to do and there are so many people to buy gifts for as a way of saying thank you for all their wonderful support during the year.
I like to give practical presents, not things that will be re-gifted or left sitting on a shelf in the cupboard. It’s important to me to know that my gifts will not only be loved but they’ll actually be used.
Forget candied almonds and random bottles of sauce that will never be finished – I love to give and receive hampers that are filled with products that I would take for myself in a heartbeat.
And I don’t have to scour the depths of the Internet or drive across the country to find these things – I can get them from my local Woolies.
These are some great hamper ideas that won’t break the budget. Oh and we can guarantee these items won’t last longer than New Year.
The World’s Best Choccie Hamper
Give me chocolate and I’ll be yours forever. From an acquaintance you don’t know that well to your BFF -- this kind of gift is just right for anyone with a sweet tooth. Include these treats on your shopping list for a hamper that’s a chocoholic’s dream come true:
- Tim Tams
- M&M’s Red and Green Festive Edition
- Jarrah Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
- Toblerone
- Lindt Chocolate Santa (for that extra Christmassy touch!)
The Pamper Hamper
Most of us stick to the middle price range when we’re shopping for beauty supplies but at Christmas time it’s nice to receive some more special products. This style of hamper is perfect for a girlfriend, babysitter or your children’s teacher. Search the shelves for:
- Macadamia Rejuvenating Shampoo
- Organix Nourishing Coconut Milk Conditioner
- Milk Face Moisturiser and Sunscreen
- Olay Regenerist Revitalising Night Cream
- Modelco Tanning Airbrush in a Can
The Baker’s Bounty
Woolworth’s has everything you need, no matter what you want to whip up in the kitchen. Buy your favourite cooking fan a selection of goods that they’ll love for Christmas.
- Taste Summertime Cookbook
- Pyrex Bakeware Mixing Bowl
- Adriano Zumbo Choc Malt Milkshake Macaron Mix
- Queen Vanilla Bean Pods
- Inspire Silicon Spatula
The Perfect Nibblies Hamper
Summer is the perfect time for sitting out on the deck with a selection of cheese and dips. Choose a selection that will last mere seconds on the table, rather than being shoved to the back of the pantry. This gift is ideal for a neighbour (who you’re hoping will share with you) or even that Secret Santa match that you don’t know so well. Because who doesn’t love delicious snacks?
- Sandhurst Sun-dried Tomatoes
- Chris’ Dips (try delicious Three Olive dip)
- King Island Camembert
- San Marino Rindless Proscuitto
- Arnott’s Cheeseboard Cracker Selection
Deluxe Tea and Bikkies
Forget buying overpriced hampers and make your own by getting creative in the grocery aisles. Give your favourite tea connoisseur a tailor-made selection they will love and be able to share with friends. There are so many options for an afternoon tea hamper - here are just a few:
- Twinings Pure Peppermint Tea Bags
- Woolworth’s Gold Earl Grey Pyramid Tea Bags
- Tetley Extra Strong Tea Bags
- Walker’s Shortbread
- Wonderful Copenhagen Butter Cookies
What is the best (or worst) gift you've received for Christmas?
