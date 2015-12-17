Eye colour palettes that she can mix and match. Lipsticks in classic, can’t-not-love-them shades, and scents that will have her covered no matter the event (or the handbag size), who could fail to be impressed with 2015’s most fabulous Christmas gift sets?

Don’t spend a moment stressing about what to get the women in your life this Christmas because these Estée Lauder Christmas gifts take the guesswork out of giving and if you’re making your own little wish list – then these need to be right on top.

1. For your sister or BFF.

30 Eyeshadow shades & more $130 (valued over $750)

We all know the best presents come in small packages – and let me assure you, this particular package will keep the sassiest BFF or sister more than happy. Containing three separate eyeshadow palettes with 30 shades, the genius of this set is that she can pop the different palettes in and out to suit her look, trust me when I say this, that is incredible for on-the-go-use.

It also includes two lip glosses in shimmery pink and nude, as well as an intense Kajal eyeliner. You really can’t get much better than that.

2. For your daughter or niece (and the Kendall Jenner lover in your life).

Pure Color Sculpting Lipstick Collection $60

It’s clear why this lipstick is Kendall Jenner’s fave. Not only is it extremely long-lasting but the colour pay-off is amazing and it’s super-hydrating. This limited edition collection contains four best-selling shades of Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Envy lipsticks in travel sizes (perfect for summer), which come in a beautiful, and very practical, little cosmetic case. Plus, they are Kendall Jenner’s favourite lipsticks – so that gets the tick of approval in my book.

This gift set is ideal for those that like to express themselves through a hint of colour, and includes a range of telling colours Envious (the perfect coral red), Tumultuous Pink (a deep berry shade) that is so chic, Intense Nude (a warm nude to brown colour) and Desirable (a nude pink shade).

3. For your mum.

Modern Muse Le Rouge Gift Set $120

You know what they say, our sense of smell is the most closely linked to memory. And with that in mind, why not gift a signature scent? The newest scent from Estée Lauder, Modern Muse Le Rouge, is sophisticated, floral and warm. It smells of rich roses, ripe fruits and vanilla is truly a crowd pleaser plus easily transitions from day to night.

The scent comes in a beautiful red package with a rollerball version, which also has a shimmery strawberry shade Pure Color Gloss on the end, so useful that she can just whack it in her bag and voila. Scent and lip colour done, perfect for any night time event.

4. For your second cousin, twice removed (the one you see but once a year).

Fragrance Treasures $59

Is she is a fussy fragrance lover? No problem. If she likes clean scents for the day time but something earthier and richer for night? No problem. If she has an inconceivably small and expensive handbag? No problem. Because this gift set has everything included in it and it’s perfect for the indecisive, the tentative and the hesitant.

Estée Lauder Fragrance Treasures includes four top-selling fragrances in travel-ready purse sprays, including Beautiful (romantic and floral), pleasures (shimmering and sweet), Modern Muse (floral and woody) and Modern Muse Le Rouge (Estée Lauder’s newest fragrance).

Plus, all the fragrances are individually packaged, so you can also break them up and use them as stocking stuffers (or keep one for yourself!) instead. Brilliant.

Forget spending hours trawling through shopping centres and online. With so many gift options from Estée Lauder this festive season, you’re bound to find something for every woman in your life all in the one place.

