Our totally non-cheesy, very helpful last-minute Christmas gift guide.

I don’t know if you know this, but there are only six sleeps ‘til Christmas.

SIX SLEEPS.

Now is not the time for attempting to print out 100-page photo books for the relatives. Now is the time for last-minute gifts that don’t look like you bought them at the last minute. Here’s how you can avoid wondering aimlessly through Target at 9pm on Christmas Eve.

What to get the little ones in your life:

You will win Aunty/uncle/cousin/mum of the year if you pick up this play tent from Cotton On Kids. It comes in two other (one more boy appropriate) prints.

Cotton On Play Tent $20 (online price), check it out here.

What to get the slightly older kids in your life:

Hand over this on-the-go mobile charger for Christmas and not only will they love it but they’ll never be able to use the excuse they ran out of battery power again. Think of the bonus points you’ll pick up from their parents.

Ban.do mobile charger, $49.95, buy here (The Iconic does fast delivery – check before buying though).

What to get the sports nut in your life:

Sure, it doesn’t look that exciting but to a sports nut you’ve just changed the way they run. Well done.

iPhone Audio Running Band $29.95, buy here.

What to get the fashionista in your life:

Fashion people can be super tricky to buy for because of their high expectations and impeccable taste. Dazzle them with Scott Shuman’s aka The Satorialist’s latest book.

The Sartorialist Closer by Scott Schuman, $34.48, buy here. (Net-a-Porter are doing next day delivery to Australia, but ring around your local bookstores too.)

What to get for the organised one in your life:

Um, an organiser obviously… beyond apps and fridge calenders a physical organiser will appeal to the most hardcore organisers you know.

Kikki K organiser, starting from $31.96, buy here.

What to get your tricky-to-buy for Aunt/Uncle:

Do not go past Oxfam this Christmas. Not only is it an excellent place to pick up gifts for those tricky to buy for relatives, it’s for a good cause. If you get really stuck, check out their unwrapped charity gifts section.

Left: Recycled Paper Vase, $29.95 and Right: Bicycle cufflinks, $29.95, check them out here.

For the beauty addict in your life:

Suggest to a beauty addict that nail art is over, and you’re in danger of getting slapped. Instead feed her addiction with this limited edition gold glitter and white (one of the hottest shades this summer) polish from Mecca Cosmetica.

Mecca Cosmetica Nailed White Hot nail polish set, $38, buy here.

Have you done all your Christmas shopping yet? Leave any suggestions you think might be helpful for others in the comments below.