6 easy ways to make your home feel a little more special this Christmas.

This Christmas is going to be different.

Why, you ask? Well, it's been a long year and we need all those festive vibes to get over it, quick smart.

For those of us who love nothing more than cheesy Christmas carols and dusting off the old decorations, it’s time to spruce up the home and sip on some eggnog, gluhwein or whatever your chosen festive cocktail might be.

Whether you’re hosting a Christmas feast with your inner circle of family and friends, or are just wanting to bring a fresh spirit to your home, here are six easy ways to warm up your home. (Yes, it's never too early.)

1. Change up your Christmas tree style.

There's so much you can do with a Christmas tree, you could spend hours on Pinterest searching for inspiration.

If you want to save the hours of research, Adairs' Christmas range of Adairs' trees, baubles, lights and other ornaments have a little extra quirk and personality to them.

This year, they've created some truly unique pieces. For a little Australiana, check out their felted decorations (my favourite is this Christmas platypus). Or if you're more into other icons that reflect our Aussie summer, you'll find their new glass bauble range in fun designs like mini ice creams, watermelons and yes, even lobsters.

Adairs' platypus and ice cream ornaments. Images: Adairs.

One extra tip - when decorating your tree, choose a theme and stick to it. Adairs' branch tree is a great option for kids or anyone who likes a more laidback, coastal vibe. They also have large traditional trees, if you've got the space and want to make it the centrepiece it deserves to be.

Adairs' 2. Get your wreath game on. Adairs' branch tree . Image: Supplied. Welcome your friends and family into your home with a well-placed wreath at the entry. If you have time on your hands, creating a fresh wreath isn’t as tricky as it may sound. You can use a few items like rosemary to put together a simple wreath, or add in some Australian native flora. Consider using eucalyptus, gums and wattle leaves for greenery along with native red berries for a pop of Christmas colour. This can complement traditional Christmas decorations, and they retain their colour really well out of water. Or, pre-purchase a beautifully made wreath, like this red berry wreath, to cut out all that work, because Christmas doesn't have to be a chore either. Adairs' red berry wreath. Image: Supplied. 3. Take your light and candle game up a notch.

When the lights go up, it’s time to celebrate. Strings of fairy lights liberally applied do wonders in creating ambience and that special twinkling anticipation.

Candles also bring warmth and glow to your home. You can opt for oversized candles or simple tealights in glass jars with red ribbons tied around them.

Candles make a nice centrepiece with pine cones and a sprig of red berries or gum leaves. Bring on the Christmassy smell with scented candles, such as orange and cinnamon, vanilla, gingerbread or berry.

4. Think about the whole house, not just the living or dining room.

When decorating your home, there’s no need to overdo it all in one space. Add a touch of cheer to each room - pops of Christmas decorations or floral arrangements in the bedrooms keep spirits high.

There’s no need to limit the decor to the usual Christmas decorations either. Choose a colour palette for your home and you can coordinate your linens and towels with it.

The Adairs Phoenix towel range comes in a variety of sophisticated colours, and I’m partial to the greenery colour as it’s very similar to our native flora like eucalyptus, so complements this style really well.





5. Perfect your table setting.

Christmas is the one time a year where I like to actually make an effort with the table setting. And it all starts with the greenery. A quick walk around the block should find you loaded with armfuls of fresh foliage to spruce up your setting.

Depending on where you live, you could use waratahs, king proteas, banksia and gum leaves to design a beautiful floral display. A few Christmas baubles and tealight candles carefully placed will complete the effect, along with pottery-style dinnerware for a rustic, earthy look.

Adairs' Botanical Christmas servingware is perfect for an Aussie Christmas lunch. Image: Adairs. Watch: Adairs Christmas preview. Post continues after video.

6. Bring the fun with unique stockings and sacks.

I’m a big fan of custom-made stockings and have special felt stockings for my children with their names sewn on. They always complete the Christmas look hanging up next to our tree.

If you lean more towards Santa Sacks, Adairs has some ample-sized sacks perfect for Santa to fill up with goodies.

You can stick with the Australiana theme with a Christmas koala or bottle brush design or go with something more classic like Santa himself (both pictured below).

Adairs' sacks are seriously cute. Image: Adairs

Don’t forget to get the kids' to help in the kitchen baking cookies for the big man.

The smell alone, wafting through your home, will evoke memories of Christmas past and bring you all the warmth you need in the present.

How are you bringing Christmas to life in your home this year? Let us know your best tips below.

Feature image: Adairs Christmas servingware dachsunds plates.