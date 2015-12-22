Christmas Day weather around Australia: Expect rain.

From a possible cyclone in Queensland, to the chance of fires in Adelaide, the weather is going to make it difficult for Santa on Christmas Eve. And everyone else who has plans to be outside on Christmas Day.

We spoke to Neil from the Bureau of Meteorology to find out the best and the worst of the weather around Australia this Friday. Please note that being based in Perth, his responses were a tad biased.

Sydney

Sydney has a high of 25 and a low of 19 with a shower or two in the morning.

Melbourne

Melbourne is expecting a “hot” one, with a high of 33 and a low of 22 with a late shower or two.

Brisbane

Brisbane has a top of 26 and a low of 21 with a possible shower.

“There’s a chance of some tropical cyclone activity in the Gulf of Carpentaria,” Neil said, which he explained his “up way way from Brisbane”.

Perth

Perth, which Neil wanted to note was “obviously the best capital in the country” has a maximum temperature of 27 degrees which is “down on their average” of 32, and a low of 13 degrees.

Nonetheless, he noted it was still a “Perth-fect day”.

Adelaide

Adelaide will most likely have a maximum of 37 degree with “some showers or perhaps even a thunderstorm”, and a low of 24.

Neil noted that there’ll be some reprieve on Boxing day when “temperatures fall down to 25 degrees”.

In terms of fire danger, he noted that it was early to tell weather this would be a real issue but that “the winds are not looking as if they’re particularly strong, but with the hot conditions you can never discount that as being an issue.”

Hobart

Hobart will have a maximum of 32 degrees and a minimum of 17 degrees. It will also be sunny which surprised Neil who said “we’d obviously think they’re on the cooler side but a warmer one for them!”

Zing!

Canberra

Canberra will have a maximum of 30 degrees and a minimum of 10 degrees, and will be sunny.

Sadly I had to look that up as Neil forgot about their weather. Sorry, Canberra.

Darwin

Darwin is set to have a maximum of 30 degrees and a minimum of 25 degrees. Neil commented that “It’s going to be pretty wet through the Darwin area as well… High chance of rain, thunderstorms.”

In summary:

The wettest weather is in Darwin.

The hottest weather is in Adelaide.

“And the best weather is of course in Perth.”

Of course, Neil.