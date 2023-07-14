Content warning: This story deals with domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

Mother-of-two Christine Rakic is the third woman to be allegedly murdered in Australia in just over a week.

The 53-year-old was found dead at a home in Rooty Hill, in Sydney's west, around 8.30pm on Tuesday during a police welfare check.

According to 7News, a relative had called emergency services over concerns for her welfare.

Christine's ex-husband, Dusan Rakic, was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition and placed in an induced coma after suffering wounds to his throat and arms.

He has since been charged with her murder, breaching bail and contravening an apprehended violence order.

Christine, an aged care worker and grandmother, has been remembered as "caring and humorous person" who was "loved by so many" in a GoFundMe set up by her niece Jacinta.

"She had so much love to give, she loved animals, spending time around her family and the light of her life were her children and grandson," Jacinta wrote.

She added that Christine's children, Amellia and Dion, not only "have to process and grieve the loss of their mum, they have to be strong for each-other as they have not only lost one but both parents in this tragic incident".

"Amellia and Dion are facing and will continue to face many ongoing struggles and challenges moving forward with their life. Their lives have been changed forever."

Christine is the 22nd woman to be allegedly killed by violence in Australia this year, following the deaths of an unnamed 45-year-old woman in the Northern Territory and 30-year-old Amira Moughnieh last week, according to Destroy the Joint.

Rakic remains under police guard in hospital and will move into custody upon discharge from Westmead Hospital unless he is granted bail.

He is due to face a local court via video link from his hospital bed on Friday morning.

Police previously said there had been "some interactions" between officers and Rakic.

Superintendent Steve Egginton said officers' main focus had been providing support to Christine's family given the "tragic set of circumstances".

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Feature Image: Facebook.