The voice of your 90s childhood has just passed away.

Christine Cavanaugh, the woman who voiced classic characters including Chuckie from Rugrats and Babe, has passed away aged just 51.

Cavanaugh, who was a celebrated voice actor and performer throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, died on December 22.

Cavanaugh at the 68th Annual Academy Awards. Image via Getty.

Throughout her career she voiced a range of iconic characters, including Dexter from Dexter’s Laboratory and Oblina in Nickelodeon’s Aaahh!!! Real Monsters.

She also guest-starred on many television shows including The X-Files, ER and Everybody Loves Raymond.

Cavanaugh voiced much-loved 90s characters including Babe, Oblina and Chuckie.

The L.A. Times has reported that Cavanaugh retired from her voice career in 2001 to be closer to her family:

Many know of her from the roles she played, but in each role there was a part of her showing through that the ones who truly knew her could see. The childlike awe of the world, humor to deal with the unpleasantness of reality, strength to deal with the challenges we all face, and intelligence to know when to act or accept what fate had allowed. Christine lived her life the way she wanted. Accolades, notoriety, and recognition were not the reason for her interest in entertainment, it was for the love of entertainment, to make people smile.

Vale, Christine Cavanaugh.