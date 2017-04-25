Everything you need to know about the earrings that dominated the Logies red carpet.

There were a few stand out trends from the Logies red carpet last night.

We saw plenty of pink, lots of metallic, the style dominance of older women and one particular pair of earrings.

Look familiar?

While attendees seemed to have unanimously decided to ditch the necklace for statement earrings, both Gold Logie nominee Carrie Bickmore and Real Housewife of Melbourne Jackie Gillies wore bold designs from designer Christie Nicolaides.

Stylist Natalie Crighton paired Bickmore's burgundy Paolo Sebastian dress with the turquoise, red and gold Zoe earrings from the brand's Byzantine collection, while Gillies' stylist Lana Wilkinson opted for the Aemlia earrings from the Constantinople collection for the reality TV star's Capallazzo Couture dress.

Bickmore's are currently available for $249 but at the moment Gillies' are sold out.

If you think you've seen them before no, your eyes aren't teasing you. Name a celebrity and chances are they've worn a pair from Nicolades in recent months.

Megan Gale wore the same pair as The Project host earlier this year.

In fact, many people own more than one pair. Just ask Zoe Foster Blake.

Nikki Phillips is also a fan.

Twice, in fact.

So did model Steph Claire Smith.

They're also a races staple.

BRB, we're off to buy a pair or three.