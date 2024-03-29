Christine Quinn had a fairy-tale TV wedding. Now she’s alleging her husband trapped her in their home.

This post deals with domestic violence.

Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has released fresh allegations about her husband Christian Dumontet — who was recently arrested amid an alleged domestic violence incident.

Forty-two-year-old Dumontet — who appeared on Selling Sunset as 'Christian Richard' — was initially arrested after an incident involving a "deadly weapon". He was then arrested the following day for violating a restraining order and attempting to re-enter the couple's home.

In a court filing, Quinn has since revealed more details against Dumontet, who she married in 2019. They share a two-year-old son.

The celebrity real estate agent has documented Dumontet's "volatile and erratic" behaviour, alleging her husband has taken "extreme measures to prevent me from leaving the property," and to "isolate me and our son", as per People.

The 36-year-old also claims that he locked down their front security gate "so we physically cannot leave the property."

Recounting how she planned to leave the house amid an argument with her husband on March 18, Quinn reported: "The house is at the end of a long driveway, on the top of a hill, and there is a large and heavy gate that controls access to the property."

She claimed her husband "could, if he so desired, simply lock down that gate and completely barricade the property" and prevent "the police" from entering.

The TV star also claimed in the filing that Dumontet "routinely turns off the household internet to cut off communication with the outside, because we have no cell reception in the residence due to the terrain."

In Quinn's account, she claims the initial arrest was the result of an argument about finances. She alleges the disagreement resulted in Dumontet throwing flower arrangements at her, pouring a can of soda on their bed, throwing dog feces at her, and urinating on their bedroom floor.

"I needed to start making plans to leave him and extricate myself and our son from the house because [Dumontet] was becoming increasingly volatile and erratic," she claimed in the document, revealing she called her son's nanny to help her arrange to leave the next day.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers first responded to a domestic dispute call in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles on March 19.

"The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury," a public information officer told Page Six.

Their two-year-old son was reportedly transported by ambulance and taken to the emergency room. "Christine left the house and rode in the ambulance with her son," an insider told the tabloid.

TMZ reported that following the incident, Quinn was offered and accepted an emergency protective order against her husband.

However, LAPD confirmed to People that Dumontet was arrested again after failing to follow the protective order.

"Last night at approximately 11.40pm our Hollywood officers responded to a radio call. The suspect was arrested for violation of a restraining order," said the Los Angeles Police Department.

Dumontet has also now also reportedly filed a restraining order against Quinn, claiming the argument was about cleaning up after the couple's dogs, alleging Quinn refused to have them house trained.

During the season two premiere of Selling Sunset, Quinn announced her engagement to the entrepreneur, tying the knot in December 2019, with Netflix filming the fairytale wedding for the series.

The pair then welcomed their first child, Christian Georges Dumontet, together in May 2021 following an emergency C-section, which was also documented in the series.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

Feature image: Getty.