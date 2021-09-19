The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday September 20.

Christian Porter resigns from Morrison ministry.

Christian Porter has resigned as the federal minister for industry after failing to explain who was behind an anonymous donation to pay for his court case.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Sydney on Sunday he had accepted Mr Porter's resignation and had appointed Energy Minister Angus Taylor to act in his role.

"His actions have been about upholding the standards," Mr Morrison said.

A "blind trust" paid the settlement for an outstanding court case of Mr Porter's stemming from when he sued the ABC in March. The legal action was over a story that revealed a now-deceased woman's historical rape allegation against a cabinet minister.

Police Association of Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt described the rally as "horrific" and said 10 police were injured, including six who were taken to hospital.

"Significant violence confronted those individuals, we had bottles thrown at their faces; projectiles and rocks. This group came to assault the police," he told 3AW radio on Sunday.

"There's a range of injuries from dislocated shoulders, torn pectorals, broken bones (and) noses."

Mr Gatt said the riot squad was not deployed to help uniformed officers in Richmond, despite being in the city on standby.

"They are discussions that we will have with Victoria Police," he said.

"We'll do work in the coming days and during the coming hours just to work out what happened and why those decisions were taken, because the last thing we want is our members to go home with serious injuries."

PM heads to US for Quad leaders' summit.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is heading to the United States for a series of meetings culminating in the first face-to-face Quad leaders' summit.

The White House meeting of the leaders of the US, Australia, India and Japan comes as senior Morrison government figures and defence officials have warned of the "deteriorating strategic environment" in the Indo-Pacific region.

A more assertive China flexing its diplomatic, trade and military muscle is a key driving force behind the Quad.

Mr Morrison will also meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Washington, having announced a security pact between Australia, the UK and US known as AUKUS.

The AUKUS agreement brought with it a deal to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines to replace Australia's Collins-class vessels.

It is expected the Quad leaders, who met virtually in March, will announce partnerships in the areas of COVID-19 vaccines production and supply, climate, and critical and emerging technologies.

Mr Morrison is not expected to make any announcements on climate policy, as he and other leaders prepare for the COP26 talks in Glasgow in November.

Wines wins Port's first AFL Brownlow Medal

Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines admitted to mixed emotions after winning his club's first AFL Brownlow Medal, saying the award and their disastrous end to the season have him rattled.

In a pulsating count on Sunday night that was one of the most entertaining in Brownlow history, Wines polled 36 votes to finish three clear of Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli.

The Bulldogs star had led since round 12, but did not poll after round 19.

Wines, who entered the count as the slightest of favourites, hit the lead with one vote in round 22, and snared another two votes in round 23 - against the Bulldogs - to secure the medal.

"I recently tested positive for Covid and yesterday was moved into hospital for further care and observation.

"Even though I am double vaccinated and took the right precaution set in place through the ISL, I have managed to fall to this virus. It’s been a crazy few months and I believe being run down physically and mentally may have made me more susceptible," she said.

"I feel extremely unlucky but I do believe this is a huge wake up call, COVID is a serious thing and when it comes it hits very hard."

Around the world.

- Chris Rock has tested positive for coronavirus and urged his followers to get vaccinated.

- Princess Beatrice has been admitted into a London hospital at the weekend, according to reports, with at least one royal expert claiming a birth announcement is "imminent".

- The 73rd Primetime Emmys ceremony is being broadcast from Los Angeles at 10:00am AEST with Apple TV's Ted Lasso up for 20 nominations. The Handmaid's Tale and The Crown have 11 each.

