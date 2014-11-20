Behold: The world's most expensive nail polish (it costs even more than you think.)

Image via: Christian Louboutin

This nail polish costs more than well, a lot of things. But if you were ever going to spend several weeks rent on a nail lacquer, this is the one you would buy. Because, you know, it’s the only $675 nail polish in existence.

Why? Well it comes embellished with 1,500 hand-applied Strass crystals, that’s why! And it comes in one colour, and one colour only. Rouge Louboutin – the iconic shade that coats the bottom of all Christian Louboutin shoes.

Beyonce beauty hack: How to remove glitter nail polish

Yes, I'll admit, US$675 is a little bit over the top - before anyone tries to rationalise the cost, here are some things that this nail polish costs more than:

1. A month's worth of groceries to feed a family of four.

2. A month's rent if you're flat sharing with backpacker in a central, but crappy part of your city.

3. An actual pair of Louboutin shoes.

The French designer first launched nail polishes in July, minus all the hand-set crystals and at the more affordable (but still not technically affordable) price of $50.

All of his nail polishes come with an 8-inch cap, the same height as the heel of the "Ballerina Ultima" shoe - part of a collaboration with filmmaker David Lynch. See it in its spinning glory here:

6 ways to wear white nail polish (without it looking like liquid paper

A bit of trivia for you, Christian Louboutin came up with the idea of giving his shoes a red sole back in 1992 after he painted the bottom of a pair with red polish because he wanted to make them look more "compelling". They were, so they've been red-soled ever since.

So wouldn't you want to spend your moulah on something that has become so iconic? The designer told Vogue, "People talked about "Louboutin Red" even before I decided to do beauty."

Louboutins have been so ingrained into the pop-culture of the noughties, that J'Lo even wrote a song about them, called, well, "Louboutins".

She sings "I'm throwing on my Louboutins" eight times and says the word "Louboutins" thirty-two times across the song. It's erhm, catchy.

How to pick the right nude nail polish for your skin tone

Kanye has also referenced the designer's wares, singing "Her heart colder than the souls of men, Louboutin on the toes again."

The Gaga, in her failed track, Fashion: "Donnez moi Christian Louboutins, Fashion!"

And Mariah Carey, "Love ya like Louboutin heels and a mini skirt."

Aguilera, "They got guitar picks in their purses, Louboutins on their feet."

And our own Iggy Azealea, in her song "Work", where she disses us Aussies, "Walk a mile in these Louboutins, but they don't wear these shits where I'm from", thanks, Iggy.

The $675 polish is called 'Starlight', and is a limited edition holiday item. So if you're not sure what to get for the Saudi Princess or Rinehart in your life, punch in your credit card numbers right here.

If you want to save your pennies, rather than squander them, check out these cult beauty products and their bargain equivalents.

What's the most you'd pay for a nail polish?