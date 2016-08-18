News
beauty

Chrissy Teigen shares her stretch marks (again), and it's possible we love her even more.

Supermodel and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has built a reputation for being unapologetically honest about fame, pregnancy and parenthood, as well as the way her body has changed since becoming pregnant with daughter Luna.

With a mixture of humour and insight, Teigen’s social media feeds are typically full of content that makes women feel better about themselves.

Now, the 30-year-old has sent a Snapchat showing her stretch marks, and women everywhere are in awe of her confidence.

Teigen's photo of her thigh, alongside the comment 'lol my thighs have tributaries,' has received immense praise online.

"It makes people like me happier with our bodies when we see that even models have stretch marks on their thighs," commented one of Teigen's followers. "Thank you for being an inspiration to all."

Don't stop what you're doing, Chrissy Teigen. Your small acts of defiance are winning the respect and admiration of women everywhere.

