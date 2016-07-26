Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen fought with their husbands during each other's weddings.

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are fast shaping up to be our favourite celebrity besties.

The women, who are married to Kanye West and John Legend, respectively, have revealed just how they came to be friends (hint: it involves Spanx) and also shared the dramatic event they both have in common.

Speaking on Kardashian’s official app, Teigen revealed she knew the reality star was her kind of gal when asked to zip up her dress in the bathroom during their first night out together.

"I remember this because I was so nervous to meet you... You made me feel so much better because we went to the bathroom and you had me zip you up," the model and cookbook author said.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh. She has Spanx on. She's cool. She's normal!'"

Here's something else the two famous faces have in commmon: they both had massive blow-ups with their husbands at each other's weddings.

"John [Legend] and I got in the biggest fight at Kim and Kanye’s wedding that you’ve ever seen in your whole life," revealed Teigen, who also admitted it was alcohol-related.

"Wait — I got in a fight with Kanye during your wedding!" Kardashian quickly responded.

"I didn’t go...[North] was just born and I was so fat, and I had nothing to wear, so then he kept texting me, ‘Babe, this is the most beautiful wedding,’ ‘Babe, this is so pretty. I really wish you were here at Lake Como.’ Literally a play-by-play text.

"We got into the biggest fight. ‘Just stop texting me. Go enjoy the wedding, you’re making me feel so bad!’" (Post continues after video.)

Friends bond over the strangest things, don't they?

