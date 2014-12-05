Chrissie Swan's tearful goodbye will ruin your mascara.

Well, that’s that.

The Chrissie and Jane for Breakfast radio show came to an end this morning, and Melbourne radios felt a little bit sad.

The ‘two Melbourne mums’, as was their drawcard, said goodbye in the best way. With tears. We love tears.

Chrissie Swan, who was not re-signed by the station for the 2015 line-up, gave a farewell speech that had us re-applying our mascara afterwards. Her gratitude for the listeners, who felt like best friends and sisters to her.

“Well, Melbourne. This is it. After three marvellous years, I am signing off, currently to destination unknown – how exciting.” “When brekky shows end, as they have done quite a fair bit over the last few years, we usually talk about how much fun we’ve had during the show and what we’ll miss most about doing it. Instead I want to tell you – OH SHIT! – (tearing up) what you have meant to me.” “You know what it’s like when you get older and busier and you get more kids and you get more jobs and you’re starting early and finishing late and you’re doing the school run and you’re making book week costumes and KILL ME NOW and I can see you nodding from here – you’ll know how easy it is to forget how to have… (pause for tears)… fun. Just to be playful, to be a bit silly. Everything in our everyday lives is just so darn serious and I know that you know what I mean. But for three years, YOU have been my escape. I’ve been so excited every morning because I knew that you would be there, waiting to have fun with me, to have a laugh, to share your own hilarious stories… At night something ace would happen on TV and my very first thought was never to call my best friend or my sister, my first thought was always ‘I can’t wait to talk about this with you tomorrow’. You have been my best friend and my sister, and I will miss you terribly.” Listen to the full podcast here.

We will miss you too, Chrissie. Can’t wait to see where you go next.

Chrissie’s journey so far:

Chrissie first shot to fame in the 2003 series of Big Brother Australia. Big Brother With son Leo in 2009 The Circle Team With her cirle co-hosts Yumi Stynes, Georgie Coughlan and Denise Drysdale On the set of The Circle. WIth fellow Logie nominees Rebecca Gibney and Adam Hills. At the 2011 Logies. Chrissie won Best New Talent and was also nominated for the Gold Logie. At the Logies when The Circle won Most Popular Light Entertainment Program in 2011. Chrissie announced her second pregnancy live on The Circle With her son Kit who was born this year. With her cirle co-hosts Yumi Stynes, Denise Drysdale and Georgie Coughlan Chrissie Swan