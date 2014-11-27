News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Jennifer Aniston pranks the world's most awkward interviewer.

ADVERTISEMENT

You know the one thing more fun to watch than an awkward interview?

A second awkward interview.

British radio personality Chris Stark, who has accidentally become famous for his awkward interviewing technique, has been pranked by none other than Jennifer Aniston.

Last year, Chris, 27, hit the viral video list by interviewing Mila Kunis in the most uncomfortable seven-minute interview in the history of the universe. He had ten minutes notice before the interview, freaked out with nerves, and then largely just spoke about his mates at the pub. He even invited Mila to Nando’s.

Chris’s first interview with Mila Kunis. Scroll down for the interview with Jennifer Aniston.

Since then, Chris has been allowed to interview big stars including Emma Thompson and Colin Farrell, armed only with his signature awkwardness.

And now, his friend Scott Mills of BBC1 radio, has set him up for a prank. He got Jennifer Aniston on board (as she did press for Horrible Bosses 2) to be the “worst interview-ee ever”.

Mission accepted. Mission accomplished.

We don’t want to give everything away, but it does end up with interviewer Chris shaking with tears in his eyes. Because SO. MUCH. AWKWARD.

Check the video out here. Warning: Prepare for discomfort.

Follow Mamamia Fluff on Facebook

Mamamia Fluff brings you the most awesome celebrity news and gossip from around the world.

When famous people misbehave, get married, have babies, or do something ridiculous – you’ll be the first to know.

Tags: celebrity

Related Stories

Recommended