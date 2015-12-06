Chris Hemsworth spent a night in jail. What would Thor say?

We expected better of you, Chris.

Aussie heartthrob and Thor star, Chris Hemsworth, appeared on the Graham Norton Show on Friday and revealed he recently spent the night in a prison cell.

The star was attempting to carry out research for an upcoming role in the film Blackhat. His plans to go unnoticed were quickly ruined when the warden asked him to remove his hat, exposing the unmistakable ‘hunky’ Hemsworth in his long-haired Thor-y glory.’

“I thought, ‘Oh s–t, they’re going to know who I am.’ Then I thought, ‘No, they don’t get Thor in here, they’re not going to watch movies,’ and, I don’t know, I’d never been to prison. I assumed that.”

It turns out even prison inmates have seen Thor. Hemsworth was recognised in an instant and the heckling ensued,

“It’s like, ‘Yo yo, Thor’s here, man. Yo Thor’s here, yo Thor, Thor! Where’s your hammer man?’ And I’m trying to blend in, doing ‘research,’ and I’m just getting heckled left and right. ‘Yo come spend some time in my cell, baby!'” He told Graham Norton.

Chris Hemsworth? Too sexy for prison? Shocker.

You can watch the full interview here: