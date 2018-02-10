Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Chris Hemsworth on the struggle to convince wife Elsa Pataky to move to Australia.

Chris Hemsworth knew he was never going to make it in Hollywood. Not necessarily in the industry - in fact, he had high hopes for his career. He just knew living there wasn't sustainable.

But first, he needed to convince his wife Elsa Pataky to move there, which he initially struggled to do.

"I just needed to show it to her. I just needed to bring her here and then it was hard to get her to leave," he told this weekend's BW magazine.

Explaining that LA can feel "suffocating and overwhelming", Hemsworth said it's refreshing being around people who don't work in the entertainment industry.

"Living here, or anywhere in Australia, people do all sorts of different jobs and professions.

"And then there's the people, the laid-back, warm, welcoming attitude is something my wife instantly responded to and that I wanted my kids to embody, I wanted my kids to be influenced by that sort of attitude as well."

We're inclined to agree, thanks very much.

2. Kris Jenner schools Scott Disick on his relationship with, well, a teenager.

Image via Instagram/Getty.



As is news to just about no Kardashian fan, Scott Disick is dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie and the Kardashian family have no qualms making public jabs about it.

Just last week, Kendall Jenner commented on a photo of Sofia, Scott and his children, saying: "Awww. Scott and his kids."

Now, in a new clip from the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner confronts Scott about his relationship with Sofia.

It went like this:

Kris: "Wait. How old is she? Because I really don't know. Is she Kylie's age? 20?"

Scott: "19."

Kris: "And you're what, 32?"

Scott: "34"

Kris: "You're 34?!"

Not bad KJ. Not bad at all.

3. Barry Du Bois gives fans an update on how his cancer treatment is going.

TV interior designer and building guru Barry Du Bois is made of strong stuff. We know this. But it was still bloody nice to hear the Living Room star reassure us he's holding up well during his cancer treatment.

DuBois is currently fighting his second bout of plasmacytoma myeloma, a type of cancer that develops from plasma cells in bone marrow. He was first diagnosed in 2011, and announced in October last year that it had returned more aggressively than before.

Speaking to co-host Amanda Keller on her WSFM radio show, the 47-year-old father of two said he's had a rough week undergoing chemotherapy, a stem cell and bone marrow transplant, but is feeling surprisingly good.

“I feel like my progress is more advanced than where the doctor’s want it, which I’m excited about. I’ve said from the outset, you know, I was going to do everything possible to make this the best journey it can be and the results of that are starting to pay-off, so I’m excited.”

He told Keller he feels it's important to be positive, and is already thinking about his return to the Channel 10 lifestyle program.

"It might be a month or so yet, I am weak there’s no doubt about it," he said. "But still stronger than the average bloke they reckon.”

4. Introducing Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's 19yo daughter: a quiet star of New York Fashion Week.

We can only presume that securing a front-row seat at New York Fashion Week now involves a DNA cheek swab. Because if Tom Ford's Fall/Winter show is anything to go by, the criteria have less to do with credentials than whose womb you came out of.

Ladies and gents, introducing Maya Thurman-Hawke.

The 19-year-old genetically blessed progeny of Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke had all cameras trained on her at the Park Avenue event this week, to which she wore a suit and footwear of some description.

But enough with the fashun minutiae, because it's apparently important to acknowledge that the resemblance to her famous mother is uncanny. In fact, had we not seen photographs of Uma taken on the same day, we'd be willing to consider the long-held theory that she is actually ageing in reverse.

5. Cassandra Thorburn responds to news that her ex-husband Karl Stefanovic is engaged.

Karl Stefanovic’s ex-wife has responded to news of his engagement in a brief and no-nonsense statement, re-affirming her desire to make sure her children are happy and safe.

“I am just focused on helping those affected by the ever-changing landscape of my ex-husband’s life, to navigate it,” Thorburn told Fairfax Media on Saturday.

“His engagement doesn’t register with me on any other level.”

Stefanovic and Thorburn were married for 21 years and have three children, Jackson, 18, Ava, 12, and River, 10.

Thorburn’s comments come after Stefanovic and Yarbrough made their first public appearance as soon-to-be husband and wife at a Sydney event on Tuesday night.