Parents of a young couple killed in the bomb blast at a concert in Manchester have penned a heartbreaking tribute to their children.

Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, were on a date at the Ariana Grande concert on Tuesday night when their lives were cut short.

Their families’ tribute, which was shared via Greater Manchester Police’s Twitter page Thursday morning, speaks of comfort they have found in knowing the teenagers will now be “together forever”.

Listen: Mamamia Out Loud: We need to talk about Manchester (post continues after audio…)

“On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not,” the tribute began.

“They were perfect in every way for each other and were meant to be.

“They were beautiful inside and out to ourselves and our families, and they were inseparable.”

Liam’s and Chloe’s families then shared intimate details of the pair’s love for one another and their hopes for the future.

“Chloe always described herself as ditzy who Liam adored and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe’s demands for chocolate.”

"They lived to go to new place together and explore different cities.

"They wanted to be together forever and now they are."

The news comes after Chloe and Liam's parents launched a social media appeal to try to locate the couple from South Shields.

Following the police's Tweet, Chloe’s brother Scott wrote: "Cannot thank GMP for their cooperation with us any more, will give more tomorrow but for now please respect my family and our privacy, devastated."

Chloe and Liam are among 22 victims who were killed in the blast. Seventeen have been named so far, with the youngest identified at eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos.

More than 60 other concert goers and parents picking up children were injured in the blast from a suicide bomber, with 20 people believed to be fighting for their lives.

Police have so far arrested seven people in connection to the terrorist attack.