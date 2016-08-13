Chloe Moretz has been forced to remove a topless photo after surprising backlash.

Yesterday, actress Chloe Grace Moretz posted a topless photo to Instagram. The photo, seeming relatively innocent, showed just the actress’ exposed back as she lay on the beach.

Usually, a post like this probably wouldn’t receive the amount of criticism it has. But, taken just five months after the Neighbours 2 star slammed Kim Kardashia for her topless selfie, the photo, seen below, has left Moretz under fire.

Chloe Grave Moretz' topless photo. Photo source: Instagram.

The photograph, which Moretz has since deleted from her account, was taken by her boyfriend and son of David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham.

It's a far cry from the blatantly exposed selfie Kim posted months back with model Emily Ratajkowski, seen below, which prompted Moretz to take to twitter, tweeting Kim Kardashian: "I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just... just our bodies."

The 19-year-old actress is no stranger to Kardashian feuds at this point, having ill-advisedly gotten herself involved in the now infamous Kimye-Taylor Swift feud. Moretz posted a broadly directed tweet to Facebook condemning Hollywood society for its trivial priorities. Chloe Moretz's original tweeet. Source: Twitter Not surprisingly, the Kardashians, being the most famous family in the world, took this to be all about them, and an entirely separate feud irrupted between Moretz and Khloe Kardashian. Khloe Kardashian's response tweet. Source: Twitter. Moretz set the record straight, explaining that the photograph shared was not of her, but another girl who was photoshopped, but the damage was apparently irreversible, as shown by recent events. Moretz might want tread lightly now when going up against these Hollywood heavy-weights, but we can't help but feel sorry for her in light of the criticism she's lately received.

