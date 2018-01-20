Just some of the glorious photos from Chloe Morello's wedding.

As far as YouTubers go, Sydney’s Chloe Morello is beauty blogger royalty.

The 27-year-old, who has a combined following of over 3.4 million, wed her Argentinian partner Sebastian Paez on Friday evening in front of friends and family on SEADECK, an event boat overlooking the Sydney Harbour.

Morello donned a stunning figure-hugging, off-shoulder custom creation, designed by Australia’s Steven Khalil, which had a nude-toned slip underneath sheer white lacework. For the reception, she changed into a simple strappy white dress with a slit at the thigh.

On Saturday Maximiliano wrote on Instagram: “BEST NIGHT EVER!! Thanks for everyone who came out and showed love and support! I also want to thank Chloe for saying yes… love u.”

Morello was refreshingly candid about her wedding preparation, telling her followers that she had her lips and eyebrows tattooed, lash extensions and professional teeth whitening in the lead up to her big day.

You can click through the gallery below to see shots of Chloe Morello’s wedding…

Chloe Morello's wedding

Congratulations, Chloe and Sebastian!