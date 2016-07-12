After receiving judgemental comments on Instagram about her breasts, Olivia Newton John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi has responded to her body critics.

In comments that appear to have been removed, trolls wrote that her larger chest indicated she had a small brain.

“I guess I’m stupid for having a large bust. Shame on me,” Lattanzi mentioned in response to a friend.

Now, she’s made an even louder statement by sharing a new photo, calling for women to stop apologising for loving their body.

“Being unashamed of your feminine form makes you strong. It takes strength to accept and love yourself,” the 30-year-old captioned the snap.

“This is message is for every woman who has ever been called stupid or a bimbo for having confidence and for loving your body.”

“Having big breasts does not make you stupid. It’s calling people stupid for having big breasts that makes you ignorant. I love you all. I celebrate the sexy free confident woman.”

While many praised her message, for others it only fuelled more hateful comments.

“Could you be any more self-involved and narcissistic? Your whole Instagram is filtered selfies showing off your plastic surgery. If you want to support women, stop being so fake and into yourself. It’s not attractive,” wrote one.

Another added, “While this is great and all… If you made surgical changes to your body… It is not your TRUE form. Nor were you living by these words when you decided to go under the knife. Sorry.”(Post continues after gallery.)

It’s not the first time Lattanzi’s body has come under fire.

While the singer has admitted to getting lip fillers and botox, fans have speculated for some time that she’s had further plastic surgery, including a boob job.

While any judgement and negativity around body confidence is damaging, it’s particularly concerning given Lattanzi’s history.

The aspiring singer spent many years battling an eating disorder, caused by anxiety which then lead to drug and alcohol abuse. She spent several months in 2013 in rehab and is now fully recovered.

“I like to be someone that girls can reach out to and sort of, I don’t want to say [be] an inspiration, but [tell them] you can get through it. It’s a really difficult disease and has the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric illness, so I like to be a positive story,” she told Mail Online last year.

“I’m grateful I’m recovered fully, I’m healthy, I have a lot of fat on my body.”

