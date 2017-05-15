The word 'doodah' totally derailed Chloe Lattanzi's Morning Show interview.

When you hear the word ‘doodah’ in the context of a campfire, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? A chat, a chinwag, a relaxing conversation, right?

Well, not if you’re Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi, who was puzzled by the term during an interview on Channel Seven’s The Morning Show on Monday.

The 31-year-old was wearing a top from the new designer equestrian range she was promoting while chatting live to hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies.

When Gillies questioned if the blouse was practical for horse-riding, the designer explained the collection was equestrian-themed but not really “horse (riding) based”.

“What you’re wearing right now is like you’ve ridden through the ranges all day and you get off and you’re having a little doodah by the campfire. That’s more that sort of outfit,” Emdur clarified, leaving Lattanzi baffled.

“Wait. What’s a doodah?” she asked before making a smoking gesture, “Oh a doodah?”

Unfortunately for Lattanzi, a joint was not what the hosts of a daytime family-friendly program were referring to.

"No, a doodah is just, like, a chat," a slightly mortified Emdur struggled to explain as he and his co-host laughed.

"Oh. Doodah sounds like doobee," Lattanzi laughed.

"Has Australia...? You guys haven’t legalised cannabis yet right?"

Listen: Catch up on all this week's biggest TV news on The Binge here. (Post continues after audio.)

When Gillies clarified that no, Australia hasn't, Lattanzi replied, "Oh you gotta get a move on with that."

It was slightly uncomfortable, but the most awkward Aussie live morning TV encounter probably still goes to Sunrise, whose hosts managed to insult their guest Bert Reynolds while he could still hear them.

Ah, the magic of live TV.

Do you think Chloe Lattanzi's confusion was fair enough?