It's what you've always wanted: You can now stay in Donald Trump's childhood home.

Do you want to grow up to be the next President of the United States? Or perhaps you dream of living a real-life version of Game of Thrones?

Lucky for you, the perfect holiday destination exists in the form of the house where Donald Trump grew up.

Oh, wait, sorry. This… this is not a dream holiday at all, is it? It’s actually a little more like a nightmare.

Well, if that’s what you’re into, the 1940 Tudor-style house – located in the New York City borough of Queens – can be yours for just AU$921 a night.

According to the home’s Airbnb listing, the home has five bedrooms fit for a King President and can sleep up to 20 people.

The home also has a full kitchen, Internet and cable TV (perfect for watching a bit of #FakeNews) as well as 3.5 bathrooms.

"Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here, the kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived," the listing reads.

"This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president."

One thing has changed, though. The house is now filled with all sorts of Trump paraphernalia, including a cardboard cut-out of the man himself.

There are also plaques hung throughout the home that feature facts about the house, and quotes from Donald Trump himself.

(Sadly, we don't think "Grab them by the pussy" or "Covfefe" made the cut.)

There's even this fun fact, hung over the home's only King-sized bed:

"The world has never been the same" indeed.

Guests are also advised that no smoking, pets or parties are allowed during their stay. Bummer.

So what are you waiting for? Happy travels!

