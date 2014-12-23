News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

We hope that one day no-one will think there's anything unusual about this child model.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a beautiful reason why this child model is making history.

Izzy Bradley is a gorgeous 2-year-old model from Stillwater, Minnesota in the US and she recently featured in a Target ad for children’s toys.

She also has Down Syndrome.

Image via Twitter.

The toddler appears in the ad wearing a pretty pink dress and was chosen after Target contacted the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (DSDN), looking for child models.

Izzy’s mother Heather Bradley, 39, told CBS Minnesota that the public response to the ad had been overwhelmingly positive:

I really appreciate Target’s policy of including them (people with Down Syndrome) in their ads.I think it really normalises Down syndrome and helps people to see we’re really just like any other family.

 

This is the Target ad Izzy starred in.

The family said Izzy had enjoyed taking part in the photo shoot in September and that she loved seeing her photo in public.

They have also opened up a bank account for Izzy with the money from the shoot.

Heather Bradley said she hoped the ad would help change the public’s view of people with Down Syndrome – and judging by the outpouring of support for Izzy, Target and the ad on social media, it looks like she’s right.

Bravo, Target.

Tags: current-affairs , family , kids , motherhood

Related Stories

Recommended