News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

What is this wizardry? Adorable child is incredibly confused by identical twin babies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Identical twins can be confusing at the best of times. They look the same, they sound the same, they often dress the same.

Now imagine you yourself are less than two years old and nobody has ever explained to you that there are humans in the world who can look EXACTLY THE SAME. Scale up the confusion to maximum levels.

The latest viral video to go around shows two baby twins sitting on either side of a slightly older baby.

He looks to his left. He looks to his right. He does a double take. He does a triple take.

“How are there two? How did this happen? What is this wizardry?” he undoubtedly ponders.

Sorry little buddy, take it from me. It will only become harder to tell them apart as they grow up.

Tags: family , video , viral-videos

Related Stories

Recommended