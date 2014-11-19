There's a new TV show we're about to become addicted to.

By ROSIE WATERLAND

Man do I love me a good crime show.

Nothing on TV gets my attention like that sound from Law and Order episodes. You know the one: It’s like a “Da DING” or a “Ga GUNG” or a “Doi DOINK.” (Okay so I’ve never actually tried to write it down before but you know the one I mean). When you hear that sound you know there’s a great Dick Wolf crime show on the telly.

But, and I have to admit I didn’t know this, Mr Wolf also creates some amazing crime dramas that don’t come with that famous scene-changing sound. (I know! WHAT?) But don’t freak out, my friends. I watched the latest to see if it was just as fun to watch as the others and let me tell ya – it is.

It’s called Chicago PD, and it’s got everything you want from a classic crime show. At least, it had everything I wanted from a classic crime show, and I tend to watch these things not really ever fully understanding what’s going on but appreciating the dramatic pauses all the same. And this one had enough dramatic pauses to get me hooked in the first episode.

Set in, believe or not, Chicago, it follows a bunch (I think the official police term is ‘unit’ but whatevs) of cops who are trying to bust scary drug people in a bad neighbourhood.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Universal Channel. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

From what I could tell, this unit of Chicago PD cops is kind of made up of the rebels of the Chicago PD station. You know – the ‘we don’t always follow the rules but we work harder than everybody else to get the job done’ kind of cops.

The team is led by a guy with a gruff voice who’s clearly seen some bad shit in his life. He’s the ultimate Rebel Cop with a Heart of Gold. He doesn’t care about recognition or promotions and just wants to catch bad guys. There are also hints that he has an intriguing Very Dark Past. He really cares about his team, but he’s also teaching them to break rules to get the job done (so basically turning them all into awesome cool-kid rebels).

Rebel Cop with a Heart of Gold’s team is made up of a mix of experienced and fresh-out-of police school (the ‘academy’?) officers. There’s some testosterone-filled hot-heads who are clearly going to need to be reined in, a couple of awesome bad-ass female staffers (one of whom has kids), and a mysterious older guy who looks like he’s going to provide useful nuggets of wisdom whenever needed.

Now, I don’t want to give too much away, but the plot in the first episode is CRAZY GOOD. (But let’s just get this disclaimer out of the way right now – I pretty much don’t know the proper crime words for anything).

So, some drug dealer is dealing bad drugs to kids, and a couple of them have died. Rebel Cop with a Heart of Gold is not going to stand for that shit. He wants his team to find out who’s putting bad drugs on the streets. They go and knock on some doors and talk to some people who look pretty shady until they find out who they’re after. And let me tell you: This guy is scary. Like, cutting off people’s heads scary. I think he’s also ‘cartel’, which basically means very legit and serious scary drug person.

The Team are good at what they do, and after some mad chases (and a very sad and unexpected death – yep, this show gets right down to business), they catch the scary drug man.

BUT (and this is where things get really intense) the scary drug man has lots of scary drug friends, and some of those scary drug friends use the cop’s family to get leverage. I can’t reveal much more, but let’s just say things get really personal – and, like I said. INTENSE…

This show, man. It’s intense. But it hooks you right it in. I’m already so invested in Rebel Cop with a Heart of Gold and his team that I really want to know how they handle this messed up situation.

Will they do whatever it takes? (Probably). Will they break some official police rules? (Definitely – they’re the cool kids). Will they let this kidnapping stop them from taking bad scary drug people off the Chicago streets? (Never – they are too good at what they do).

Just like the rebel team of cops who lead the show, Dick Wolf’s Chicago PD kind of does its own thing – and it works. If Law and Order: SVU is the dependable friend who you know is always going to be great to hang out with, Chicago PD is like the cool friend who always surprises you with something awesome. (And you know how when you hang out with cool friends and they make you feel cool just by being round them? This show does that).

And you know what? I was so hooked that by the end of the first episode, I didn’t even miss the ‘Da DOINK’.

What do you love most about crime shows?

