Chelsea Ireland and her partner were allegedly killed by his father. Here's everything we know.





On Saturday evening, a young couple gathered with family on a property in Mount McIntyre, in South Australia.

By the end of the night, they were dead.

Chelsea Ireland and her boyfriend, both 19, were allegedly killed by a 46-year-old man known to them, reported by the police as the father of Ireland's partner.

Domestic violence: The hidden numbers. Post continues below video.

Mamamia is unable to reveal the identity of the alleged killer or his son right now for legal reasons.

The 46-year-old appeared in Mt Gambier Magistrate's Court on Monday charged with two counts of murder.

An interim suppression order lasting three days was imposed on his identity, with defence lawyer Dylan Walsh saying it was required to protect the identity of the man's three stepchildren, who are under the age of 14.

Two of the children witnessed the shooting, the court heard.

19-year-old Ireland and her 19-year-old boyfriend were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds at about 11:30pm Saturday night.

Police were called to the property where they arrested the older man without incident.

"[Police are] treating this as an incident where unfortunately the father is alleged to have killed his son and we understand that the female involved is the partner of the son," Detective Inspector Campbell Hill told reporters at the scene on Monday.

He told media the couple, who were both university students in Adelaide, had travelled to the property for a family event.

"It's a tragic event and the impacts of this will not only be felt for the particular families involved, and the associates and the relatives, but also for the southeastern community," Inspector Hill said.

"Two beautiful young kids."

Chelsea Ireland's father Greg told 9News his daughter and her boyfriend were "two beautiful young kids, both good kids, have been taken too early in really unfortunate circumstances".

Chelsea Ireland at her 18th birthday. Image: Facebook.

Ireland and her boyfriend met on a school trip to Vietnam. Ireland attended St Mary's College in Adelaide, and her boyfriend was a student at Christian Brothers College.

St Mary's College principal Clare Nocka said the school community was "shocked and devastated" to learn of its ex-student's death.

"The staff community remembers Chelsea as a bright and engaged young woman who was connected with her community and embraced all elements of school life," she said.

Christian Brothers College principal Daniel Lynch said his school community was also devastated.

"Students from the class of 2018 have rallied together to support each other as they grieve over the loss of their 'brother'," he said.

"We will be reaching out to them in the days ahead to provide an opportunity for them to share their memories and stories of [the victim], and in particular his love for his friends and for his school."

Image: Nine.

Children's charity Puddle Jumpers Incorporated, where Ireland volunteered, wrote a tribute on Facebook, saying "this beautiful young couple had their entire lives ahead of them.

"We can't begin to imagine how this must be rocking the entire worlds of their families and close friends. You are all in our thoughts and prayers, sending you so much love.

"Chelsea was a beautiful kind hearted volunteer you will be very much missed by all at Puddle Jumpers too."

Ireland was studying a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering at Adelaide University this year and her boyfriend was studying journalism.

"This just isn't fair you were taken away from us like this," one friend wrote on social media.

﻿

No bail application was made for the 46-year-old alleged offender. He was remanded in custody to appear in court again in December.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.



-With AAP.

Feature image: Nine.