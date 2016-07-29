The surprising friendship of Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump.

You’d be hard-pressed to find two people who dislike each other more than United States Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump. But that rivalry does not extend to their children.

The two presidential hopeful’s daughters, Chelsea Clinton, 36, and Ivanka Trump, 34, have been good friends for years. Chelsea even attended Ivanka’s wedding with her parents.

And despite all the political fighting, Chelsea told Extra on July 28 that they were definitely still friends.

“It has nothing to do with politics,” she said.

“We were friends before this election, we’ll be friends after this election.”

It really isn't so surprising that they are friends, they have a surprising amount in common. They're both the daughters of very high profile parents. They both went to Ivy League colleges, married Jewish men while wearing Vera Wang gowns, and are both working mothers of young children living in New York.

Chelsea and Ivanka's husbands, investment banker Marc Mezvinsky and New York Observer owner Jared Kushner, introduced the two and it's said they became fast friends.

They may not be best friends, but they've definitely gone on record about how much the other means to each other.

Last September Chelsea spoke about her friendship with Ivanka with Entertainment Tonight saying, "Ivanka and I talk about everything. I'm so grateful she's my friend and I think she's a great woman and I support her as I support all my friends."

Ivanka has celebrated Chelsea on Twitter:

The two seem to understand each other as only two people that have such similar stories can.

When Ivanka was 10 her father's affair with Marla Maples led to the very public divorce of her parents, and when Chelsea was a teen her father's affair with Monica Lewinsky was world-wide news.

Both women work for their families businesses. Ivanka is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization and Chelsea is the vice-chair of the Clinton Foundation.

As their parents started to get more traction in the political arena, the women didn't seem phased or worried at all about their friend ship. In October, Chelsea told Extra that she didn't think politics would affect them at all.

"No I don't think so, it hasn't been so far and I don't think that it would be in the future because I'm friends with Ivanka for Ivanka, not for her parents or any other part of her life," Chelsea said.

"I love Ivanka and I think that friendship always trumps politics, and that's how it should be," she went on to say.

More recently, in an interview with People, Ivanka was much more careful about her words. "We are [friendly]," Ivanka tells PEOPLE, before conceding, "There's certainly tremendous intensity around both of our lives right now".

And just a few days ago during a Facebook Live event with Glamour magazine, Chelsea was asked about Ivanka's Republican National Convention speech, when she told the crowd that her father believes in "equal pay for equal work".

"Given it's not something that he has spoken about," Clinton responded, "there are no policies on any of those fronts that you just mentioned on his website — not last week, not this week. So I think the 'How?' question is super important. In politics as it is in life."

Only time will tell whether their friendship can make it out of this election alive.