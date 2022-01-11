A strict media policy and new stars: Everything we know about Cheer season two.

It feels like forever since we first set our sights on Navarro College’s top cheerleading team, but finally, they're back.

After a two-year wait, season two of Cheer will premiere on Netflix on January 12.

The hit docuseries, which followed US cheerleading team Navarro Cheer as they prepared to compete in the National Cheerleading Championship, will return to show how the cast have dealt with fame, COVID-19, and more.

Watch the trailer for Cheer season two below. Post continues after video.

Here's everything we know about Cheer season two.

What can we expect from season two?

When the first season of Netflix's Cheer was released at the beginning of 2020, the series unexpectedly dominated our social media feeds.

In fact, it was pretty much the biggest pop culture moment for cheerleading since Bring It On.

The six-part season followed the Navarro College cheerleading squad as they prepared for 2019’s championship in Daytona Beach, Florida

And in season two, we can expect to see more tumbling, more camaraderie and inevitably, more brutal injuries.

Here's what we else we can expect, according to Netflix:

Netflix has got around it once, but there was a slight negative tone in the later episodes towards Varsity's monopoly of cheer media and access in the US. So will the docuseries be able to do it again in season two for the 2021 Daytona Championship? We'll have to wait and see.

You can watch all nine episodes of Cheer season two on Netflix on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

This post was originally published in 2020, and has been updated with new information.

Feature Image: Netflix.