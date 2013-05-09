4 relationships that you might not remember started with cheating.

By ROSIE WATERLAND

Are you a member of Team Aniston or Team Jolie? I know, I know – not exactly an important (or timely) question.

It’s not like I’m asking if you’re Team Abbott or Team Gillard. I only ask because what team you identify with may depend on how you answer the following:

Is cheating okay if you’re doing it for love?

Whether or not you believe the cheating rumours surrounding the end of Brad and Jen’s marriage, it is now widely accepted that there was a little… ahem, overlap.

Angelina Jolie has admitted that the two fell in love while Brad and Jen were still together (in fact it all happened when they were filming Mr and Mrs Smith), which means if there wasn’t a physical betrayal, there was certainly an emotional one. At least, there was according to, you know, a whole bunch of ‘exclusive’ inside sources who are very close to the couple….

And whether you were Team Aniston (me, always – I gotchya back Jen) or Team Jolie, it looks as though Brad may have made the right move – both for him personally and for you know, tabloid journalists everywhere.

Jolie and Pitt seem to be in an extremely happy and very good-looking relationship. One complete with lots of facial hair, an ever-growing family and gowns with thigh-high splits. And nothing says happiness like a bit of leg, right?

But Brangelina aren’t the only celebrity couple who went on to have a long and successful relationship after cheating on their initial partners. The excellent people at Buzzfeed have taken the time to put together a very extensive list, and we’ve featured just a couple of those below:

Charles and Camilla:

It was well known that this royal couple were in love throughout Charles’ relationship with Diana.

They stared longingly at each other across polo fields and Charlies wished (hold the vomit) to always be um, inside her…. like a tampon.

Now that’s passion.

And who could forget Diana’s famous quote: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Charles and Camilla married in 2005 and it’s now widely accepted that she’ll one day be queen.

A crowning glory win for cheaters everywhere.

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi:

This one started under pretty creepy circumstances, but after more than 20 years together, there’s no denying that this has been a successful relationship (especially by Hollywood standards).

Woody was in a relationship with actress Mia Farrow, with whom he had two adopted children. Farrow also had an adopted daughter from a previous relationship, Soon-Yi, who Allen raised as his own.

Until, that is, Allen decided Soon-Yi was less of a daughter type and more of a girlfriend type. He left Farrow for Soon-Yi when she was 19. He was 56. Hmm.

Johnny Cash and June Carter-Cash

Despite both being married when they met, within two years Johnny and June left their partners and wed each other.

I’m certain she married him just to hear him him say “Hello. I’m Johnny Cash,” on a daily basis (again – exclusive sources).

They stayed married for 35 years and died only four months apart.

That’s almost like The Notebook. Almost.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

Okay – so it can be argued that this wasn’t a successful relationship, but this love story is just so epic I found it hard to leave it off the list.

After leaving their spouses for each other, Liz and Dick were married. Then divorced. Then married. Then divorced. Not exactly a healthy partnership.

But, if Lindsay Lohan’s brilliant acting is anything to go by, Liz was so devastated when she heard that Dick had died that she fell to the floor in despair. That’s the real deal.

So, what do you think? Can cheating for love ever be a good way to start a relationship?