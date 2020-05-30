Where are they now? The kids from Cheaper by the Dozen, 17 years later.

Last month, the cast of the iconic 2003 family film Cheaper by the Dozen recreated scenes as their characters, 17 years since the first movie aired.

The video, which went immediately viral, reminded us why we fell in love with the Baker family the first time round – their chaotic, hilarious and lovable adventures striking us with a newfound nostalgia for the film.

We tracked down the original Cheaper by the Dozen cast to find our what they’re doing these days.

If you need a quick refresher, here's the Cheaper by the Dozen trailer.

Piper Perabo

Since playing eldest daughter Nora Baker, Piper Perabo has taken on film roles in Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Looper and Black Butterfly. She was also the lead in the spy drama television series Covert Affairs.

Tom Welling

While you probably loved Tom Welling in this movie as much as us, he's more known for his role in the decade-long television series, Smallville. Since it ended in 2011, Tom has appeared in three films and a few other shows including Lucifer.

Hilary Duff

Probably the most successful Baker child, Hilary Duff has been busy ever since the movie was released. She finished playing Lizzie McGuire and appeared in classic teen films including The Perfect Man, A Cinderella Story, Raise Your Voice and Material Girls.

More recently, she's starred in hit series Younger and is set to play Lizzie McGuire once again.

Kevin G. Schmidt

After playing Henry Baker, Kevin appeared in other blockbusters including The Butterfly Effect and Catch That Kid.

More recently, he has guest-starred on television shows such as CSI: New York, The Young and the Restless and Bones.

Alyson Stoner

After appearing in Cheaper by the Dozen, Alyson took to our screens in many family-friendly films and television shows including Step Up, Camp Rock and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Since then, she has appeared in lesser-known film and TV roles.

Jacob Smith

Since the film, Jacob's acting credits include historical epic Troy and the television shows Without a Trace and Secrets of a Small Town.

The last film he ever appeared in was Cheaper by the Dozen 2.

Forrest Landis

Forrest Landis is another actor who has had limited roles since the film. He has appeared in two movies, Little Athens and Spy School, as well as one episode of the hit television show, Weeds.

Morgan York and Liliana Mumy

After Morgan York (left) played Kim Baker in Cheaper by the Dozen, she appeared in 11 episodes of Hannah Montana. However, after that she shared that she would not be returning to acting.

Liliana Mumy (right) has continued acting since. She has appeared in various movies and TV shows including The Santa Clause 2, The Santa Clause 3 and The Twilight Zone.

Blake Woodruff

Blake Woodruff, who played Mike Baker, is another cast member who hasn't done much acting since the film was released. He has appeared in two movies more recently, Whisper and Victor Crawley.

Brent and Shane Kinsman

And who could forget the two adorable terrors, Kyle and Nigel Baker?

After the film, the duo played Porter and Preston Scavo on Desperate Housewives for four years. And they appeared in one episode of ER.

As for the Baker parents, screen legends Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, they've showed no signs of slowing down.

Steve Martin

Since the hilarious Steve Martin played Tom Baker back in 2003, he's been busy.

He starred in box-office hits including The Pink Panther, It's Complicated and The Big Year. But in more recent years, Steve has limited his acting and focused on writing for theatre and film, and playing bluegrass music with his banjo on stage.

Bonnie Hunt

Prior to Cheaper by The Dozen, Bonnie Hunt was in cult-classic films including Beethoven, Jumanji and Jerry Maguire.

Since playing family matriach Kate Baker, you might have heard her voice in animated films Cars and Toy Story, or caught her Emmy-award winning daytime talk show, The Bonnie Hunt Show, which aired from 2008 to 2010.

Feature image: 20th Century Fox.