Netflix just introduced a genius hack for kids' birthdays.

Chances are you or someone you know is celebrating a birthday this month (*cough* Christmas babies).

And with September being the most popular birthday month worldwide, many parents are currently scrambling to organise their kids’ birthday party.

You might even be one of them.

According to the ABC, mums and dads are spending on average $500-$1000 for their kids’ parties. Gee that figure hits you in the gut, doesn’t it?

Sure, it’s a confronting number. But between buying the decorations, the perfect gift and enough cake to feed twenty of your six-year-old’s closest friends, it’s not all that surprising.

But why spend a mint on a half-baked clown with bad BO for entertainment when you can surprise your small human with an appearance from their favourite TV character?

This week, Netflix released a birthday feature aimed at one to four year-olds to help parents bring their child’s TV show heroes to life.

By typing "birthday" into the streaming service's search function, users can access a series of 15 two-minute videos from their most popular kids TV characters wishing them a special “Happy Birthday.”

From King Julien and Pokemon to Barbie and My Little Pony, this nifty feature could offically make you the coolest parent ever.

Or at the very least, for a few minutes.

