Four celebs wore the same lip product at the Met Gala. And it's only $35.

Rocking up to an event wearing the same thing as someone else is many women’s worst nightmare – and it happened last night at the Met Gala.

Not one, not two but FOUR celebrities chose to wear the same thing. Well, on their lips that is.

Meet the $35 nude pencil that dominated the red carpet.

Alexa Chung, Celine Dion, Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Roberts all opted for modern cult favourite Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk for their red carpet beauty look.

It's not hard to see why - created by leading makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, the colour and formula allow you to reshape, resize and accentuate your lips quickly making it a handbag favourite. (Post continues after gallery.)

Met Gala 2017 red carpet looks.

Even better it's a true nude, flattering and wearable on nearly all skin tones.

The formula is velvety and creamy without bleeding everywhere and easy to apply.

For Gwyneth Paltrow and Celine Dion, Charlotte Tilbury makeup artists Emma Lovell and Justin St Clair lined the lips with Pillow Talk before applying other products.

Alexa Chung and Emma Roberts completed their looks with the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in the same Pillow Talk nude colour.

Actress Olivia Culpo also wore the winning combination to the Met Gala after party.

Of course, you don't need a Met Gala invite to take this pencil out for a spin.

It's on the higher end of the price scale, but the reviews are overwhelmingly positive - and the colour is perfect for both day and night.

Consider us convinced.